CAMPUS SURVEY: Is Biden doing enough for student loan debt?

CAMPUS SURVEY: Is Biden doing enough for student loan debt?
CAMPUS SURVEY: Is Biden doing enough for student loan debt?

CAMPUS SURVEY: Is Biden doing enough for student loan debt?

BOULDER, Colo. – University of Colorado Boulder students weighed in on the Biden administration’s handling of student loan debt.

“Biden so far has done an okay job, but I’d like to see if he actually follows through with his promise from the 2020 election of helping students forgive their loan debt,” one student told Gadget Clock.

During the presidential election, President Biden promised “to make sure that everybody in this generation gets $ 10,000 knocked off of their student debt.”

In response to a question about Biden’s campaign promise, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “If Congress sends him a bill, he’s happy to sign it. They haven’t sent him a bill on that yet.”

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event at the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event at the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington. A California man was arrested in Iowa last week as he was traveling to Washington DC, after he was found with a “hit list” featuring Biden, former presidents and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Biden has paused student loan payments, “providing critical relief to borrowers who continue to face financial hardships as a result of the pandemic,” according to the US Department of Education, which said the pause on student loan payments will help save 41 million borrowers 5. billion per month. Millions will resume payments starting May 1.

Watch the video to find out what college students thought of the president’s handling of student debt and whether they thought loans should be forgiven.

