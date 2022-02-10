CAMPUS SURVEY: Is Biden doing enough for student loan debt?



University of Colorado Boulder students weighed in on the Biden administration’s handling of student loan debt.

“Biden so far has done an okay job, but I’d like to see if he actually follows through with his promise from the 2020 election of helping students forgive their loan debt,” one student told Gadget Clock.

During the presidential election, President Biden promised “to make sure that everybody in this generation gets $ 10,000 knocked off of their student debt.”

RESUMING STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS WITHOUT DEBT FORGIENESS WOULD BE ‘DISASTROUS,’ DEMOCRATS WARN

In response to a question about Biden’s campaign promise, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “If Congress sends him a bill, he’s happy to sign it. They haven’t sent him a bill on that yet.”

Biden has paused student loan payments, “providing critical relief to borrowers who continue to face financial hardships as a result of the pandemic,” according to the US Department of Education, which said the pause on student loan payments will help save 41 million borrowers 5. billion per month. Millions will resume payments starting May 1.

Watch the video to find out what college students thought of the president’s handling of student debt and whether they thought loans should be forgiven.