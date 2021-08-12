Campuses Are Virus Incubators, but These Colleges Can’t Require Vaccines



“The university will no longer provide quarantine or isolation accommodation, meals or transportation for students who need to self-isolate or self-quarantine,” Dr Plowman wrote in a bold warning. Students, she strongly suggested, are on their own – perhaps a push to get the vaccine, especially as coronavirus cases have doubled in Knoxville.

Arizona public universities are also prohibited from requiring vaccines. But at Arizona State University in Tempe, which expects about 75,000 students on campus this fall, vaccinated students will have a chance to secure prime seats to a football game and “Hamilton” tickets. At the University of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff, officials are trying to get an Apple Watch. And the University of Arizona, Tucson, plans to host a drawing for lunch with President Robert C. Robbins, a vocal critic of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order banning vaccination warrants.

And in apparent defiance of the state’s anti-mask mandate rules, the university systems in Arizona and Arkansas announced on Wednesday that they would require masks indoors.

Florida’s large public university and college systems will soon accommodate thousands of students as the state’s medical facilities are overwhelmed.

Yet Gov. Ron DeSantis is a staunch opponent of vaccine and mask mandates, signing a law in May banning proof of vaccines and, more recently, an executive order banning mask requirements.

Even though the decree, signed on July 30, technically only applied to primary and secondary schools, university leaders learned on Friday, during a meeting of the state’s 12 university presidents, that it was ‘applied to them as well, according to Larry Robinson, president of Florida A&M University, a historically black school in Tallahassee.

This was the third meeting in a week of state university leaders as they attempt to develop a system-wide approach, he said.