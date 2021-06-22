CamScanner 5.47.0.20210622 APK for Android – Download



CamScanner for android turns the camera of your smartphone into a document scanner. Scan a range of documents, from invoices to receipts. The app turns scanned documents into PDF files. With CamScanner easily scans documents as well as shares them.

Users can now not only scan but also store as well as sync their various documents over their Android devices. The CamScanner has been installed by more than 350 million on devices in more than 200 countries across the world.

CamScanner for android is free to download on Android, but you can upgrade to a premium plan to get 10GB of storage, send document links with password protection, batch download documents. There are three versions of this app, free, premium, and business. The free version watermarks your PDFs with a “Scanned by CamScanner” notation at the bottom of each page. For the Premium Account, you have the option to pay either $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. For the business version, which provides better options for team collaboration, it costs $6.99 per user per month, or $69.99 a year.

Features:

A few of the amazing features of the app are as follows.

Instant Digitization of the documents:

Simply make use of the device camera and it will allow the app to scan and make a digital copy of Receipts, Notes, Invoices, and Certificates.

Optimum scanning quality:

With features such as auto enhancing and smart cropping; the text, as well as the graphics of the scanned documents, appears clear and sharp for viewing in optimum color schemes.

Easy text extracting from images:

With the OCR (Optical Character Recognition), recognizing the texts of the documents in image form is easy. Also, extract these texts from images to either search, edit, or share. However, It is only available in the CamScanner premium version.

Sharing JPEG and PDF files:

The scanned documents can be shared with friends and family in either JPEG or PDF formats. You can send them through a variety of ways like Send as an attachment via Email, Email as a download link, or Post on social media like Facebook.

Fax Documents & AirPrint:

If you have access to any nearby printer, then the can easily take a print of the CamScanner’s document with the AirPrint feature. Also, fax the document to nearly 30 other connections from a fax machine.

Editing of documents:

With a wide range of in-app editing tools, make certain annotations over the documents. If the user needs to add a certain watermark to their private documents, then they can make use of the customized in-app watermarks.

Quick search:

If there are lots of documents in the CamScanner app, then make use of the Tags to find a particular document. With the OCR, you can find a document by entering the specific texts present in their notes and images.

Security for important documents:

For the protection of confidential documents, set a password for viewing certain documents. In addition to this, a passcode can also be set on the documents sent as a downloadable link.

Syncing over other devices:

Users can sign up on the CamScanner to sync all of their documents on all of their devices. With this users can not only view but also edit and share every document on their account.