Researchers at the Allen Institute for AI, an artificial intelligence laboratory in Seattle, last month unveiled a new technology designed to make ethical decisions. They called it Delphi after a religious discourse given by the ancient Greeks. Anyone can visit the Delphi website and ask for an ethical decree.

Joseph Osterwell, a psychologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, tested the technology using a few simple scenarios. When asked if he should kill one person to save another, Delphi said he shouldn’t. When asked if it was right to kill one person to save 100 others, he said he should do it. Then he asked if one person should be killed to save 101 people? This time, Delphi said he shouldn’t.

Morality seems to be as much for men as it is for machines.