Can a Machine Learn Morality?
Researchers at the Allen Institute for AI, an artificial intelligence laboratory in Seattle, last month unveiled a new technology designed to make ethical decisions. They called it Delphi after a religious discourse given by the ancient Greeks. Anyone can visit the Delphi website and ask for an ethical decree.
Joseph Osterwell, a psychologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, tested the technology using a few simple scenarios. When asked if he should kill one person to save another, Delphi said he shouldn’t. When asked if it was right to kill one person to save 100 others, he said he should do it. Then he asked if one person should be killed to save 101 people? This time, Delphi said he shouldn’t.
Morality seems to be as much for men as it is for machines.
Delphi, which has received more than three million visits in the past few weeks, is trying to address the issue that some see as a major problem in modern AI systems: they may be as flawed as the people who created them.
Facial recognition systems and digital assistants are biased against women and people of color. Despite extensive use of artificial intelligence, social networks like Facebook and Twitter fail to control hate speech. Algorithms used by courts, parole offices, and police departments make recommendations for parole and punishment that may seem arbitrary.
An increasing number of computer scientists and ethicists are working to solve those problems. And the makers of Delphi hope to create an ethical framework that can be installed in any online service, robot or vehicle.
“This is the first step towards making the AI system more ethically informed, socially aware and culturally inclusive,” said Yazin Choi, a researcher at the Allen Institute and a professor of computer science at the University of Washington.
Delphi is fascinating, depressing and annoying. It is also a reminder that the ethics of any technical creation is the product of those who created it. The question is: Who wants to teach ethics to the machines of the world? AI modifier? Product Manager? Mark Zuckerberg? Trained philosophers and psychologists? Government regulator?
Some technicians have asked Dr. While Choi and his team praised the discovery of important and thorny areas of technical research, others argued that the very idea of an ethical device was foolish.
“It’s not something that technology does very well,” said Ryan Cotterell, an AI researcher at ETH Zürich, a university in Switzerland, who stumbled upon online Delphi in the early days.
Delphi, an artificial intelligence researcher, calls it the Neural Network, a mathematical system built on a network of neurons in the brain. This is the same technology that recognizes the commands you speak in your smartphone and recognizes pedestrians and road signs as self-driving cars speed on highways.
Neural networks learn skills by analyzing large amounts of data. By showing patterns in thousands of cat photos, for example, she can learn to recognize cats. Delphi learned its moral compass by analyzing more than 1.7 million moral decisions from real living humans.
After collecting millions of everyday situations from websites and other sources, the Alan Institute asked online service workers – people who pay to work digitally in companies like Amazon – to tell everyone what is right and what is wrong. Then they gave the data to Delphi.
In an academic paper describing the system, Dr. Choi and his team said that a group of human judges – again, digital workers – felt that Delphi’s ethical decisions were 92 percent accurate. Once it was released on the open internet, many others agreed that the system was amazingly wise.
When Patricia Churchland, a philosopher at the University of California, San Diego, asked if it was appropriate to “leave one’s body to physiology” or “to leave one’s child to physiology,” Delphi said. When asked if it was fair to convict a man accused of rape on the evidence of a female prostitute, Delphi said it was not controversial – at least, the response. Still, she was somewhat impressed with her ability to respond, even though she knew that human moralists would ask for more information before making such an announcement.
Others found the system extremely inconsistent, irrational, and offensive. When a software developer stumbled upon Delphi, she asked the system if she wanted to die so as not to burden her friends and family. She should say. Ask that question to Delphi now and you will get a different answer from the updated version of the program. Delphi, noted by regular users, may change his mind from time to time. Technically, those changes are happening because Delphi’s software has been updated.
Artificial intelligence technologies mimic human behavior in some situations but break down completely in others. Since modern systems learn from such a large amount of data, it is difficult to know when, how and why they will make mistakes. Researchers can refine and improve this technology. But this does not mean that a system like Delphi can dominate moral behavior.
Dr. Churchland said that morality is bound up with emotions. “Attachments, especially attachments between parents and offspring, are a platform for building ethics,” she said. But the machine lacks emotion. “Neutral networks don’t feel anything,” she added.
Some may see this as a strength – that a machine can create ethical rules without bias – but systems like Delphi ultimately reflect the motivations, opinions and biases of individuals and companies.
“We cannot hold machines responsible for our actions,” said Zirak Talat, an AI and ethics researcher at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. “They are not without direction. There are always people directing and using them. ”
Delphi reflected the choices made by its creators. This includes the ethical conditions they choose to feed into the system and the online workers they choose to judge those conditions.
In the future, researchers will be able to refine the system’s behavior by training with new data or by hand-coding rules that override its learned behavior at key moments. But even if they build and modify the system, it will always reflect their worldview.
Some would argue that if you train the system on enough data that represents enough people’s opinions, it will properly represent social norms. But social norms are often in the eye of the beholder.
“Ethics is subjective. We can’t just write down all the rules and give them to the machine,” said Christian Kirsting, a professor of computer science at the University of TU Darmstadt in Germany, who invented similar technology.
When the Alan Institute left Delphi in mid-October, they described the system as a computer model for ethical decisions. If you were asked if you should have an abortion, he definitely answered: “Delphi says you should.”
But after many complained about the obvious limitations of the system, researchers modified the website. They now call Delphi a “research prototype designed to model people’s moral decisions.” They don’t say “now.” It “guesses.”
It also comes with a disclaimer: “Model output should not be used for human advice and may be potentially offensive, problematic or harmful.”
