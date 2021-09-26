Can a mantra make you faster? No doubt this Olympic medalist
This is the story of Courtney Frerichs, who turned in one of the Tokyo Olympics’ astonishing performances. But really it’s a story about spells, because who Frerichs is and what she’s managed to achieve this summer, it’s all about words she’s been repeating to herself over the years.
We are not talking about mantras in the ancient sense, mantras (“Om”) that are often associated with yoga and meditation practices in modern life.
We’re talking about words and phrases that 28-year-old Freirich has spoken silently and aloud thousands of times. Words that gave her the confidence to run from the front in the 3,000m steeplechase in Tokyo, and to hang on to the end to win a silver medal in a race in which even the running nerds gave her little chance of reaching the podium.
“I love these words and phrases because they usually start in practice or in conversation,” Frerich said of her mantras this week, while enjoying some rest at her parents’ home in Missouri. Were were “It’s very organic.”
Do Mantras Really Make You Faster? No one can say they will slow you down. Who doesn’t love to hear a few words of self-assurance in difficult moments? A 2015 study in the journal “Brain and Behavior” concluded that subjects who repeated the mantra experienced decreased brain activity, leading to increased focus and relaxation, qualities that drive your life’s race. Comes handy when trying.
And if a runner believes that something helps her get stronger or faster, that can be great.
Now, some important notes about Frerichs.
She grew up in southwestern Missouri, where in high school she split time between gymnastics and running. She attended Missouri-Kansas City University, which is hardly Oregon or Arkansas in terms of success. He spent his final year of eligibility at the University of New Mexico, where he helped lead Lobos to the 2015 NCAA cross-country championship.
She won a silver medal in steeplechase at the 2017 World Athletics Championships, but she has always been present in the shadow of Emma Coburn, a fellow American who was the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and 2017 world champion in steeplechase.
Freirich said his first exposure to spells came in college in New Mexico, where his coach Joe Franklin constantly reminded his athletes that their season-long quest for the championship in 2015 was about the journey rather than the destination. .
“That was really defining for us,” she said. “We were the favorites but we were never thinking about the nationals. We were always thinking about the move we were in.”
Franklin often said four words to the team: “expect nothing. get everything. “
Those words were on Freirich’s mind during the first minutes of the national championship race, when the team started slowly but worked together to win.
He also had it in his head, starting his pro career in 2016 with a shot at qualifying for the Rio Olympics. She made the team, and qualified for the Olympic final, finishing 11th. It was a solid start, especially for the 23-year-old, but he left with a feeling that he had played it too safe rather than running as if the race might be the last of his life.
The next year as she prepared for the world championships, she caught sight of a new quote: “Be fearless in pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.”
From that moment on, “fearless” was his mantra. She said she struggled through them when she started the workouts, and as she struggled with the race. He found a temporary tattoo with the word “fearless” at a market in Park City, Utah and slapped it on his wrist.
By race day at the 2017 World Championships in London, he had plans to run with the lead pack. He followed suit and won the silver medal, behind Coburn.
In 2018, his coach, Jerry Schumacher, kept telling him, “Let yourself run.” To Frerichs, it sounded like both good advice and poetry. This became his next mantra.
He had words in his head on the final lap of a steep race in Monaco in July of that year.
“The words allowed me to relax and execute instead of forcing that lap and getting all tight,” Freirich said. She broke the American record by completing her signature event in 9 minutes, .85 seconds.
Something strange happened next. Freirich turned away from the strategies that had launched his career.
She struggled with injuries. She stopped seeing a sports psychologist who had helped her believe in herself, and became disheartened when her career didn’t progress on a linear continuum. In 2019, he had no spells. She finished a disappointing sixth at the World Championships.
“I started to let the anxiety of performance pressure push me towards perfection,” she said.
As the pandemic wiped out most of the 2020 season and forced the rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics, Freirich began to doubt his place in the sport while battling a hamstring injury.
He decided to return to what had been successful in the past. As she worked with a new therapist, the word “concerned” kept popping up in their conversation. It seemed like what Freirich wanted to feel in her life, in her career, and when she was running. It was a mantra. And she got some temporary “related” tattoos that went right on her wrist so she could see the word whenever she needed it.
With each race, she began to live up to who she wanted to be—a runner who could go to the front of the lead pack and belong there.
At the Portland Track Festival this spring, Freirich went ahead with a mile, performing virtually the same moves she would do in Tokyo two months later. She was practicing putting herself in the forefront and controlling the race.
“You need to be able to race what you need to be successful,” she said.
Looks like someone else is making a spell. run with it.
