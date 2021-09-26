Can a mantra make you faster? No doubt this Olympic medalist

Freirich said his first exposure to spells came in college in New Mexico, where his coach Joe Franklin constantly reminded his athletes that their season-long quest for the championship in 2015 was about the journey rather than the destination. .

“That was really defining for us,” she said. “We were the favorites but we were never thinking about the nationals. We were always thinking about the move we were in.”

Franklin often said four words to the team: “expect nothing. get everything. “

Those words were on Freirich’s mind during the first minutes of the national championship race, when the team started slowly but worked together to win.

He also had it in his head, starting his pro career in 2016 with a shot at qualifying for the Rio Olympics. She made the team, and qualified for the Olympic final, finishing 11th. It was a solid start, especially for the 23-year-old, but he left with a feeling that he had played it too safe rather than running as if the race might be the last of his life.

The next year as she prepared for the world championships, she caught sight of a new quote: “Be fearless in pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.”

From that moment on, “fearless” was his mantra. She said she struggled through them when she started the workouts, and as she struggled with the race. He found a temporary tattoo with the word “fearless” at a market in Park City, Utah and slapped it on his wrist.