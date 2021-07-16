Can a Yarn Store Be a Place of Healing?

“We see low-paid workers not wanting to go back to their jobs. They realize, “I’m more important than that and I want to do something more useful,” Ms. Deal said. “To be able to create something yourself, to be creative and to produce something useful, whether for yourself or for someone else, I think there is enormous satisfaction. to that.”

“When you’re a little afraid to go out, you knit more. “

However, as stress and uncertainty about the future begin to abate, even a little – largely due to the availability of vaccines and the lifting of pandemic restrictions – it is unclear what role the craft will continue to play. to play in the lives of those who adopted it as a stress relief measure during an extraordinarily trying year.

Rita Bobry, who owned Downtown Yarns for 17 years before retiring and handing over the store to Ms. Ruiz, remembers a similar time of post-traumatic craftsmanship well in the city. In 2001, when her store had just opened, she welcomed anxious New Yorkers who turned to knitting to calm down after the 9/11 attacks. That day, the air outside the yarn store was laden with dust. but Mrs. Bobry decided that the store would remain open. Lighting candles to put in the window, she opened her door to passers-by.

“I think people stayed at home more, they wanted to be in a group, in community; a lot of people have also lost their jobs, ”Ms. Bobry said. “When you’re not working, you knit more. When you are a little afraid to go out, you knit more.

The yarn store has become a kind of gathering place. “People who felt lost just came in,” Ms. Bobry said.