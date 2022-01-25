Can anyone become a minister on the recommendation of Pakistan, anchor raised questions on Amarinder’s revelations, Acharya Pramod Krishnan gave this answer

Captain Amarinder Singh had said that I got a message from Pakistan that the Prime Minister has made a request that if you want to keep Navjot Singh Sidhu in your cabinet, then I will be grateful to him, he is our old friend. But if they don’t work, throw them out.

Punjab Lok Congress President and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Monday created a stir in the political corridors by making a big claim. Amarinder Singh said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan had recommended the inclusion of Navjot Singh Sidhu in the cabinet. In a TV debate on this issue, Congress leader Pramod Krishnam said that if someone becomes a minister here on the recommendation of Pakistan, then what can be a bigger shame than this.

During the debate show of Times Now Navbharat, Anchor Navika Kumar had asked Congress leader whether Imran Khan will decide who will be the minister in your government (Punjab government)? In response, Pramod Krishnam first lashed out at Pakistan.

Pramod Krishnam said, “The world knows that Pakistan is a terrorist country and an enemy of India. Pakistan cannot be straightened out, it does not speak with its antics. But if Pakistan recommends to make a minister in any state of our country and someone in our country becomes a minister on the recommendation of Pakistan, there can be no greater shame than this.

The Congress leader further said, “Sadly, if Pakistan recommends Sidhu to be made a minister, then Sidhu is absolutely guilty but his biggest culprit should be the then Chief Minister. Did they make Sidhu a minister on the recommendation of Pakistan?”

Pramod Krishnam said that he respects Captain Amarinder Singh, he is a senior leader but why did he say this today. He said that if Navjot Singh Sidhu is a criminal, then Captain Amarinder Singh is a bigger culprit than him. The Congress leader said, “A patriotic chief minister who has been in the army and on the recommendation of Pakistan makes Sidhu a minister in the cabinet?”