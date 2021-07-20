Can Apple’s AirTags Find Lost Pets?

This article is part of Technology newsletter. You can register here to receive it during the week.

Today we’ll hear from Kaitlyn Wells, writer at Wirecutter, a product recommendation site owned by the New York Times.

The panic that sets in when a pet goes missing is something no dog or cat owner wants to experience. If your best friend gets lost, the Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers that track your pet in real time can help get you reunited, but the devices can be expensive (they average around $ 200), and some require also an expensive annual subscription. So when Apple announced its AirTag trackers in April, you might have wondered what I had done – would the $ 29 coin-sized device work as an animal tracker? ?

How is the AirTag different from a Bluetooth or GPS pet tracker?

Pet GPS trackers use satellite signals and cellular data information to communicate your pet’s location to your phone, while Bluetooth-only trackers only communicate its location if it is within Bluetooth range of your phone. – usually within 30 to 100 feet – or if someone else runs on the same tracker ecosystem happens to wander past.

The AirTag uses both Bluetooth and a more precise positioning technology called ultra-wideband (UWB) to pinpoint the location of the tracker. Like an upgraded version of Bluetooth, UWB will show you the direction of your AirTag with compass-like accuracy if you are using an iPhone near the missing AirTag. If you’re farther away, Apple’s Find My app network and the Bluetooth of other iPhone users can help you find it instead.