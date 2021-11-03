Can both husband and wife get Rs 6000 annually in PM Kisan Yojana? Know the rules

The central government gives 6000 rupees annually to the farmers of India under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana as financial assistance. In which 2000 rupees are sent to the account of farmers every four months. But many questions regarding this scheme have been asked on https://pmkisan.gov.in/ website. For example, can both husband and wife get Rs 6000 annually under PM Kisan Yojana? So let’s know about this rule.

what does the rule say

Under this rule, information has been given that if a person in a family, husband or wife, is a beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojana and he is taking benefit of this scheme, then only he can get the benefit of this scheme. If another person of the same family is also applied under PM Kisan Yojana, then it will be considered as fake and only one application will be accepted. Apart from this, even if a farmer pays tax, he is not kept under this scheme. Couples filing income tax returns are also excluded from the scheme.

Eligible for PM Kisan Yojana?

If you do not know, then let us tell you that under this scheme those farmers are considered ineligible who do not do agricultural work on their agricultural land. Also, those who do not have agriculture and they do farming work on the fields of others. Apart from this, he has also been kept out of this scheme, those who do farming work but do not have a single farm land in their name. Apart from this, if someone is the owner of agricultural land, but he is a government employee or has retired, is a sitting or former MP, MLA, minister, then such people are also ineligible for the benefit of the farmer scheme.

10th installment to be released soon

The Central Government has sent the 9th installment of PM Kisan Yojana in the account of farmers. But the 10th installment has not come yet, due to which speculations are being made that the government may soon release the 10th installment of the PM scheme in the account of farmers. But if you have not applied yet, then you should register by visiting pmkisan.gov.in.