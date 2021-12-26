Can Corona make you impotent? Why is there nervousness in men?

The corona virus pandemic has engulfed the whole world. On the one hand, a large number of deaths are taking place due to corona infection, while on the other hand, people are being surrounded by various diseases even after recovering from it. Many studies are coming out regarding the ill effects of corona on the human body. A similar new study has revealed that due to corona, the sperm quality of men remains poor for a long time. This shocking revelation has raised the concerns of men.

According to a report in the Fertility and Sterility Journal, researchers have found that corona has a long-lasting effect on the sperm count of men. This study found that the sperm quality of men remains poor for months after recovery from Kovid-19.

However, the severity of the corona infection did not appear to affect the sperm count. That is, the quality of sperm was the same in both the cases, which was more affected by corona infection and which had minor symptoms. At the same time, during the study it was accepted that corona is not spread through sex.

For this study, a sample of 120 Belgian men with an average age of 35 years was taken. Also, it was taken care that it has been at least a week and an average of two months for these people to recover from corona. During this study, it was found that due to corona, their sperm count as well as sperm motility in men has been affected.

During the study, researchers found that men who had been infected with corona for less than a month, their sperm count decreased by 37 percent and sperm motility was reduced by 60 percent. Those who had been infected for one to two months had a 29 percent reduction in their sperm count and a 37 percent decrease in sperm motility.

Whereas, after two months, the sperm count was reduced by 6 percent and sperm motility was reduced by 28 percent. Researchers said whether corona can have a long effect on the ability to have children or not? More study is still needed to find out.

After this study came to the fore, researchers have warned couples wishing to plan a baby that sperm quality and sperm count may decrease after corona infection. At the same time, this study is pointing towards the possibility of affecting the ability of men to have children.