Can give a range of 90 to 120 km in a single charge, know which one do you mean?

Evtric Motors has launched three two wheeler vehicles that deliver high speed at the EV India XPO 2021. Evtric has launched three electric vehicles in India, one is electric motorcycle and two are electric scooters. The company believes that these electric vehicles can be the fastest selling vehicles in a market like India, as it is being brought to India at such a time. At a time when there is a high demand for electric vehicles. The minimum top speed of these vehicles is 70 kmph.

These three electric vehicles are EVTRIC Rise (motorcycle), EVTRIC Mighty (scooter) and EVTRIC Ride Pro (scooter). The company says that the price of these vehicles will be decided according to the price of the Indian market. In this you will have things like high speed, lithium ion battery with modern technology.

What will be special in EVTRIC electric vehicle

The EVTRIC Rise High Speed ​​Motorcycle is powered by a 3.0 KWH Lithium-on Detachable Battery. The company claims that it gives a top speed of 100 kmph and a riding range of 120 km on a single charge. On the other hand, the EVTRIC Mighty high speed scooter offers a maximum speed of 70 kmph with a range of 90 km on a full charge. Apart from this, talking about other electric scooters, the Ride Pro-high speed e-scooter boasts of a top speed of 75 kmph and a driving range of 90 km.

The company is trying to increase production

Founder and MD Manoj Patil said that EVTRIC Motors is striving to offer quality products to the EV two wheeler industry in India. Said that this product range has been designed after in-depth market research and customer feedback. He said that e-vehicle is new in India and it depends on the mindset of the customers. For this reason, the company has been brought in keeping in mind the preferences of the customers. If it is liked then more will be produced.