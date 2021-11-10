Can Glasgow Deliver on a Global Climate Deal?
Glasgow – The International Climate Summit has been billed by its chief organizer as the “last, best hope” to save the planet. But as the UN summit enters its second week and negotiators from 197 countries prepare to finalize a new treaty to tackle global warming, attendees are divided over how much progress is being made.
The optimistic outlook is: Heads of state and industrialists have shown impressions over the past week with new weather promises, a sign that the momentum is building in the right direction.
“I am convinced that what is happening here is far from business as usual,” said John Kerry, President Biden’s special envoy on climate change, who has been attending the UN Climate Summit since 1992. – Real money – is being put on the table.
For example, in this decade, 105 countries agreed to reduce emissions of the powerful planet-temperature gas, methane, by 30 percent. Another 130 countries have pledged to stop deforestation by 2030 and to provide billions of dollars for this effort. For the first time, India has joined the growing group of nations pledging to reach “net zero” emissions by setting a deadline of 2070 to stop greenhouse gas emissions.
Then there is the pessimistic approach: all these bold promises are meaningless without some concrete plans. And it is still lacking. Or, as Swedish activist Greta Thunberg puts it, the conference consists mainly of “blah, blah, blah”.
Malik Amin Aslam, an adviser to the Pakistani prime minister, scoffed at some of India’s farthest net objectives, including India: That was net zero in 2070, “he said.
On Monday, former President Barack Obama reached the summit to rally the leaders. “Yes, the process will be confusing,” he said. “I guarantee you every victory will be incomplete. Sometimes, we will be forced to make incomplete compromises. But at least they move the ball down the field. If you work hard enough, they will add up to a partial victory. “
Critics report that some of last week’s announcements were cautious. After signing the forest pledge, officials in Indonesia, home to the world’s third-largest rainforest, made it clear that ending deforestation in their country by 2030 at the expense of economic development was “clearly unjust and unjust.” More than 40 countries excluded another vow to phase out coal power, featuring a vague timeline and major coal users such as China, India and the United States.
Mohamed Ado, director of Power Shift Africa at a Kenyan-based research institute, said: “There’s a lot of good discussion and less real action.”
Mr Ado said the summit should decide whether all 197 parties could come up with a detailed, formal agreement that would hold governments accountable for their promises. This means how often nations should strengthen their near-term plans to reduce emissions, how much money rich countries should provide to the poor to meet the growing threat of climate change, and how to regulate global markets that are booming in carbon offsets.
Behind closed doors, negotiators are still discussing key issues as they seek to expand and update the historic 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. Traditionally, for a final agreement, each country must sign it – if any of them object, the negotiations may accelerate.
The success of the Glasgow talks will depend on how these disputes are resolved by the end of the summit on Friday.
“The reality is that you have two different truths,” said Helen Mountford, vice president of climate and economics at the World Resources Institute. “It simply came to our notice then. But that’s still not enough. “
When the conference kicked off last Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was a top priority to limit global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than pre-industrial levels. That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. (The world is already 1.1 degrees Celsius.)
All countries are determined to leave Glasgow to achieve this goal. The big question is whether the noble promises with the new formal agreement this week will push them forward.
When UN analysts calculated all the formal plans presented so far to curb emissions over the next decade, they predicted that by 2100 the world would be on the verge of warming above the pre-industrial level of 2.7 degrees Celsius. It’s both. Things that stood out a decade ago and even improved over the long haul.
To limit global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius, the UN has said that global emissions from fossil fuels should be reduced by approximately half between 2010 and 2030. Instead, emissions are expected to increase during that period.
“Recent weather action announcements will show that we are on the verge of changing things,” Mr Guterres said last week. “It’s an illusion.”
On Thursday, the International Energy Agency gave a more optimistic picture. If you consider some of the long-term, less-detailed promises countries have recently made – including promises to reach zero emissions by most of the world’s major economies, as well as a new methane reduction agreement – the world could possibly keep temperatures down to 1.8 degrees Celsius by 2100.
“I certainly didn’t think we would reach the 1.5-degree track with confidence next Friday, but if we could break the two-degree barrier, I think mentally it would be too big and maybe give us the collective confidence that we can move on. Faster, ”said Nigel Topping, who has been selected by the UN as the” High Level Climate Action Champion “.
Yet many environmentalists remain skeptical of the International Energy Agency’s launch.
Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said: “Countries like Australia and Saudi Arabia are expected to be there by 2050. “When in reality they did not have the funds or the policies to make it happen.”
One of the issues being debated this week is whether countries with short-term emissions reduction plans should return to the United Nations frequently, perhaps every year. At the moment, governments are not expected to introduce new pledges until 2025.
“Many countries are a little late in strengthening their promises for this decade, as they will have built a lot of fossil-fuel infrastructure and cut off excess emissions by then,” said Jennifer Tolman, an analyst at E3G, a climate research group.
Sabra Ibrahim Noordin is a weather ambassador for the Maldives, an archipelago of lowland islands in the Indian Ocean that has been inhabited for thousands of years but could be submerged in three generations due to rising seas. She said countries like hers depend on the summit to get it right.
“Please take us to 1.5,” she said.
Even more controversial is the question of money, which has long been a major issue in the global climate debate.
A decade ago, the world’s richest nations pledged जमा 100 billion annually by 2020 to help poorer nations move toward clean energy and protect themselves from the growing dangers of global warming, heat waves, floods, droughts and droughts.
To date, those promises have not been fulfilled. According to one estimate, rich countries are still losing billions of dollars a year. And critics say the money has been badly targeted. A large part of the aid to date has been in the form of loans, which developing countries often struggle to repay. And efforts to adapt to climate change have only been financed.
As the risks of severe weather increase, insecure countries say their economic needs are increasing.
Leading the group of 47 nations, known as the least developed countries, Sonam P. Wangdi pointed out that his country, Bhutan, does not take much responsibility for global warming, as it currently absorbs more carbon dioxide than the carbon dioxide emitted from its vast forests. His cars and houses. Even so, Bhutan is facing serious risks due to rising temperatures, with melting glaciers in the Himalayas already causing floods and mudslides that have devastated villages.
“Even though we have contributed the least to this problem, we still suffer from inequality,” Mr Wangadi said. “There needs to be growing support to adapt to the effects.”
At the same time, vulnerable countries are arguing for a separate funding mechanism to help compensate for disasters they cannot cope with, referred to as “losses and losses.” But the proposal faces opposition from rich nations, who fear it could open the door to future compensation claims.
“The progress so far has been disappointing and in a way frightening,” Mr Wangadi said. “Our lives depend on the decisions we make in Glasgow.”
Others at the summit argued that it was unrealistic to expect a single conference to tackle global warming. The Paris Agreement was intended to add transparency to countries’ climate plans and increase pressure on world leaders to do more. But in the end, the real test will be whether policymakers and businesses and activists realize this dream.
“On the second day after the Glasgow ends, there is still a lot of work to be done,” said Kaveh Gillanpour, vice president of the Center for Energy and Climate Solutions, who served as a negotiator for various parties at the last summit. “The new agreement can lay the groundwork for what happens next, but it’s up to all of us to keep up the pressure.” The problem will not be solved at once. ”
“We probably don’t know how successful Glasgow was,” he said, adding that “for a few years off the road.”
