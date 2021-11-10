Can Glasgow Deliver on a Global Climate Deal?

Glasgow – The International Climate Summit has been billed by its chief organizer as the “last, best hope” to save the planet. But as the UN summit enters its second week and negotiators from 197 countries prepare to finalize a new treaty to tackle global warming, attendees are divided over how much progress is being made.

The optimistic outlook is: Heads of state and industrialists have shown impressions over the past week with new weather promises, a sign that the momentum is building in the right direction.

“I am convinced that what is happening here is far from business as usual,” said John Kerry, President Biden’s special envoy on climate change, who has been attending the UN Climate Summit since 1992. – Real money – is being put on the table.

For example, in this decade, 105 countries agreed to reduce emissions of the powerful planet-temperature gas, methane, by 30 percent. Another 130 countries have pledged to stop deforestation by 2030 and to provide billions of dollars for this effort. For the first time, India has joined the growing group of nations pledging to reach “net zero” emissions by setting a deadline of 2070 to stop greenhouse gas emissions.