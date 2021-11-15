Can Hydrogen Save Aviation’s Fuel Challenges? It’s Got a Way to Go.



There are some things that cannot achieve electrical energy, such as lifting the 787. But that doesn’t mean big jets can’t turn green, or at least they can’t turn green. Many fuel refiners and airlines are experimenting with sustainable aircraft fuel known as SAFs. This fuel, which burns just like normal “Jet A” fuel, can be made from used cooking fat. Some companies, like Neste, use hydrogen to purify SAF fuel.

Although aviation safety organizations allow commercial aircraft to use fuels with 50 percent SAF or less, in practice, existing jets have burned 100-percent SAF, “and the engines are very happy with that,” said Ms. Simpson of Airbus.

But SAF can be seen as a stopgap, as large planes fly happily burning emission-free pure hydrogen. In 1957, the Martin B-57B launched the flight using hydrogen as a fuel. In 1988, a Soviet TU-155 aircraft flew alone on hydrogen fuel.

For Hawaiian Democrat Senator Spark Matsunaga, who died in 1990, this was a missed opportunity – so important that the Soviet satellite Sputnik was enough to defeat the United States in space. “Once again we missed the boat,” he said, “and we can only hope that the next administration will be more interested in hydrogen than this.”

Any mention of a hydrogen plane is to address the zeppelin in the room. Although hydrogen has been used in balloons since 1783, its aeronautical future faded on May 6, 1937, when Zeppelin Hindenburg was publicly burned at Lakehurst, NJ, killing 36 people. Whether flames have been immortalized on radio and in newsletters (and an LED zeppelin album cover) is largely due to the flammable paint used on hydrogen or airship fabric skin. However, the damage to hydrogen’s reputation continues today.

More recently, ZeroAvia experienced bad news when its hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered Piper Malibu Mirage M350 crashed last April. The good news is that no one was hurt when the plane lost its wings. Better yet, with no fuel for the leak and no hot engine to ignite it, there was no fire like Hindenburg.

“The hydrogen system itself holds everything perfectly,” Mr Miftakhov said. “Emergency personnel said that if it had been a fossil-fuel aircraft, there would have been a major fire.”