‘Can I Actually Sing?’ Meet New York City Ballet’s Songbird

Before the pandemic, Clara Miller had a secret she kept from her dance world at the New York City Ballet. Well, the janitors knew.

After the dance performances, she looked for empty studios to rehearse. But she wasn’t dancing. Armed with her voice and a piano, she wrote and sang songs – sometimes, she recalls, did not raise her voice above a whisper.

The covers were also part of his repertoire. She once took advantage of a rehearsal piano left on stage at the David H. Koch Theater and sang “Dancing in the Dark” in an empty house. “It felt like I was playing for a ghost audience,” she said in a recent Zoom interview.

She often took videos of herself playing; she did not know how to write her compositions. But a question persisted: “I would listen back and say to myself, ‘Does my brain hear my voice as well? »», She declared. “Or am I really bad and just can’t hear it?” Can I really sing? “