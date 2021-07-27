‘Can I Actually Sing?’ Meet New York City Ballet’s Songbird
Before the pandemic, Clara Miller had a secret she kept from her dance world at the New York City Ballet. Well, the janitors knew.
After the dance performances, she looked for empty studios to rehearse. But she wasn’t dancing. Armed with her voice and a piano, she wrote and sang songs – sometimes, she recalls, did not raise her voice above a whisper.
The covers were also part of his repertoire. She once took advantage of a rehearsal piano left on stage at the David H. Koch Theater and sang “Dancing in the Dark” in an empty house. “It felt like I was playing for a ghost audience,” she said in a recent Zoom interview.
She often took videos of herself playing; she did not know how to write her compositions. But a question persisted: “I would listen back and say to myself, ‘Does my brain hear my voice as well? »», She declared. “Or am I really bad and just can’t hear it?” Can I really sing? “
“It was like my little hidden secret passion,” she added, “that I wasn’t ready to share with anyone until I understood it.”
She understood it. She can sing.
Miller, 25 and a member of the City Ballet since 2015, specializes in a mix of indie-folk and indie-rock with a voice – imploring, ethereal, singing – that floats in a space of vulnerability. He feels exposed and tender, but there is also an underlying confidence: she knows she is revealing secrets. “Oath”, his first EP was released this month. On Friday, she will perform at the Bitter End. (She recorded and appeared under the nickname Clanklin, but will start using her full name.)
Her songs do not ignore the traumas she went through, including her difficult relationship with her father when she was growing up – it’s better now – but they also touch on lighter topics, like an unrequited crush.
She calls Phoebe Bridgers her queen – “women save music,” she said – but she also loves Lucy Dacus, who formed the boygenius group with Bridgers and Julien Baker, Fiona Apple, Samia and Soccer Mommy. “And I’m still a Stevie Nicks fan,” Miller said, his blue eyes wide and serious. “I have his picture on my wall in the bathroom. She is everything.
Recently Miller released a video for the first track, “Graveyard”, which was shot in Green-Wood Cemetery by Devin Alberda, another member of the City Ballet. Miller calls Alberda – who has also explored another type of art, as a photographer – his mentor. (Wendy Whelan, the company’s associate artistic director, reposted the video, calling Miller “the City Ballet’s songbird.”)
Miller and Alberda became close friends during the pandemic. “She writes these songs for herself,” he said, “and we are fortunate to hear them and see her transform through them.”
Alberda added that he was in awe of “the empathy, delicacy and emotional maturity that she is able to bring to the way she approaches life – she has suffered more physical trauma than almost anyone I have seen. know. I don’t know of anyone who’s had their backs opened twice.
Miller underwent two spinal surgeries – vertebral body fixation – to correct idiopathic scoliosis. The second occurred in October 2020; she knew the pandemic would give her ample time to recover. (The cover of his EP shows an x-ray of his spine.) In 2016, ties were used to pull his right spine. But instead of giving her body time to acclimatize, she started dancing too fast.
The ties broke “and my spine buckled again,” she said. “So they went in and they fixed the ties from the first operation, and then they put on a whole other set of ties and I was like, okay, I have to come back slowly.”
She released her first single, “Old Car”, from her hospital bed, where she had to stay for 10 days. “Writing songs was the only business I had, and I enjoyed it so much,” Miller said. “When I don’t know how to dance, I have to express myself somehow or else it makes me sick. “
As a musician, she is essentially self-taught. She took piano lessons as a student at the School of American Ballet affiliated with City Ballet, but learned to play the guitar on her own – she named her first, Stevie, on her day. 18th birthday – as well as ukulele, banjo and drums.
Learning the blankets was useful: it taught him to play. (“Oath” features his rendition of “One Too Many Mornings” by Bob Dylan.)
“It’s kind of like learning a variation of ballet and watching old tapes of ballet dancers and trying to copy some of their artistic moments,” she said. “I was just playing the songs I liked on the piano. And sometimes a janitor would come in and I was belting something and I would get so shy.
When the pandemic hit, Miller worked in his Upper West Side loft, where guitars hang from a brick wall and drums sit on the side. At first, she found herself in a reverse sleep cycle, going to bed at 8 a.m. and waking up at 4 p.m. It was the first time in her life that she didn’t have a strict schedule.
“I started playing the drums at 11:00 pm,” she said, “and my poor neighbor would come to my door and say, ‘Please stop. So I had to stop.
What she’s really tested over the past year and a half are her limitations – those related to her dance and music as well as her physical and mental health. Her relationships with several Juilliard graduates – friends who played a role in her musical development – have helped her. (Along with Steven Robertson, who shares the show with her at the Bitter End, some of those friends, “the quarantine team” as she calls them, will be performing with her.)
After a period of depression, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and started taking medication, which made a real difference. “I had so much more access to my artistic voice because I was more stable,” she said. “And that’s when the writing kind of blossomed and I wrote my entire EP: it was January through March.”
But Miller, who has regular sessions with her physiotherapist and has taken classes with City Ballet, has no plans to stop dancing, which she has called her deepest love. “For me, dancing is being one with music in the same way as playing music,” she said. “For me, everything revolves around music.
Before the pandemic, she found that she danced more freely; she was not holding back. “Now I’m rediscovering that same lesson with music,” she said. “Even releasing my album was a huge, huge public demonstration that worried me – it’s a very revealing thing to do. But at the end of the day, my thing is, I never want to not do something out of fear. Just turn it off.
Busting, primarily in the Times Square subway station and Washington Square Park, has been a big teacher. “The first time I played in Times Square, I was sweaty all over my body, like I was shaking,” Miller said. “I was just like, okay, you have to do this. And the people were so supportive. They were taking photos and videos and were just lovely. It helped me overcome stage fright.
As a young dancer, she spent years – years of humility, she pointed out – dancing on concrete for small audiences and in competitions, where, she laughs, “everything is. a little wank. “
Likewise, busking consists of paying your dues. “I love the feeling of being humbled and going back to my roots,” she said. “It was definitely a test of my courage and my ability not to mumble. Sometimes I sing so softly. I mean, now I bring a microphone because I just have to do it or people wouldn’t hear me. Yes, the microphone is needed.
