Can I Go to See This Show? Must I Wear a Mask? It Depends.

“Safety is paramount,” said Richard Frankel, one of the site’s owners. “After security, we want people to be comfortable and happy.”

Those who wish to attend the Off Broadway “Blindness” sound experience at the Daryl Roth Theater, for example, are no longer asked to complete a health questionnaire or have their temperature checked. But the venue continues to demand that audience members be socially estranged and wear face coverings inside the theater.

Public Theater is one of the institutions that have sought to find common ground.

Officials announced in early June that they planned to allow only 428 people to attend each performance of his famous Shakespeare in the Park, citing state rules as the reason they had to set such strict limits on the attendance. Then, on June 24, the public announced that it would significantly increase the capacity of the Delacorte Theater to 1,468 seats for its free performances of “Merry Wives” because the state had lifted its restrictions.

“The governor’s decree to lift the restrictions recognizes a beautiful reality: we are finally starting to recover from Covid-19,” Public Artistic Director Oskar Eustis said in a statement.

Now the Delacorte has both “full capacity” sections for people who show proof of full vaccination and “physically distanced” sections for others. Everyone, regardless of their immunization status, must wear a face mask at all times to enter the theater and to move around. But whether members of the public should wear a mask when seated depends on the section in which they are seated.

Those in charge of the arts also have to face the rules of the city and the unions created to ensure the safety of performances. Although the New York Classical Theater would perform outdoors, it still had to comply with restrictions imposed by its permit for city parks and by the actor’s union, which sets the rules under which its members are allowed to work.