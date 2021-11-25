Can I Still Travel to Europe? Your Virus Restriction Questions, Answered

Europe’s winter travel season was hailed as the perfect return to Europe’s winter travel season, with its glittering Christmas markets and mold wine flowing through the air, skiers skiing on icy slopes, and opera performances welcoming individual audiences in grand theaters.

But then came the deadly fourth wave of coronavirus cases, which led to new rounds of curfews and lockdowns in many European countries (and in Austria, vaccination orders for most of the country’s population). The crackdown has sparked violent protests across the continent, with thousands of protesters arguing that the requirement violates their fundamental freedoms. Now many Christmas markets have been canceled, some winter resorts are closed and performance halls are closed. The rapidly changing landscape has again made it difficult to plan for Europe. Here’s what we know about the latest restrictions.

Can I still go to Europe?

It depends on where you want to travel. While the European Union has published general guidelines for travel in the bloc, each of the 27 member states has set its own entry requirements.

Most European countries allow vaccinated Americans to visit, but some – like Austria – re-impose restrictions on unnecessary travel. The Times keeps an updated list of countries where Americans can currently visit with details of specific entry rules.