Can I write my explanation in an economics paper? – Is it possible to write your own explanation in economics exam?
Q. How to solve an economics paper in a high school board paper – Simon.
A. If the questions are point based, underline and clarify. If the question is figurative or schedule type, start the explanation – a professor
Q- Can I get good marks in Economics by writing my explanation- Vikram
A. The points should be explained, you can give your own explanation. Don’t add extra points that are not related to economics – Professor Arun Singh
Q. How to solve grammar section in 10th English exam- Preeti Chaudhary
A. On the board, you are asked to change sentences, according to the exercises given in the textbook, you are asked to practice grammar sentences – a teacher
Q- I have a bit of a problem with grammar- passing in X English and attitude. Please help me- Chintan Singh
A. Practice grammar sentences from old board papers. Such questions have not changed even in the new curriculum – a teacher
Q. Which chapter is not expected in 10th Hindi paper, can you tell- Aarti?
A. No one knows which chapters will appear in the exam and which will not. You should read all the chapters – a teacher
