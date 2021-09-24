Can it reverse the Covid wave recovery? Here’s what to see.

One wild card is how the delta variant can affect the supply of workers. If virus rates remain high, people may be hesitant to take up jobs that require face-to-face interaction, especially where vaccination rates are low. And if schools and day care centers can’t stay open consistently, parents may have difficulty returning to work.

The government is still giving incentives.

Government aid has not been completely exhausted. The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it may soon begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases — which has kept borrowing cheaper and money flowing through the economy — but that it will certainly be able to reduce interest rates next year. will keep it close to zero. Millions of parents will continue to receive monthly checks through the end of the year because of the expanded Child Tax Credit passed as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid package in March.

That bill, known as the American Rescue Plan, also provided $350 billion to state and local governments, $21.6 billion in rental assistance, and $10 billion in mortgage assistance, among other programs. But not much has been spent, said Wendy Adelberg, director of the Hamilton Project, the Brookings Institution’s economic-policy arm.

Updates September 24, 2021, 1:10 pm ET

“Those delays are disappointing,” she said. “At the same time, this also means that the impact of support will continue for the next several quarters.”

Household savings can provide a buffer – if they persist.

Economists, including Biden administration officials, say there will be a gradual “handoff” of government aid to the private sector as the economy recovers. That transition could be facilitated by a record-setting pile of household savings, which could help increase consumer spending as government aid dwindles.

A large chunk of that money is held by wealthy, white-collar workers who stayed at their jobs and looked after their stock portfolios, even as the pandemic disrupted their spending. But according to researchers at the JPMorgan Chase Institute, many low-income families have built up at least a small savings cushion during the pandemic due to stimulus checks, increased unemployment benefits and other aid.

“The good news is people are going into the fall with some reserves, more reserves than usual,” said Fiona Gregg, the institute’s co-director. “It could give them some runway in which to look for a job.”