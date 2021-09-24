Can it reverse the Covid wave recovery? Here’s what to see.
The spread of the delta version has delayed office reopenings, disrupted school starts and dashed hopes of normalcy after Labor Day. But that hasn’t pushed US economic recovery in the opposite direction.
Now that reform faces a new test: removing much of the aid that has helped keep homes and businesses afloat for the past year and a half.
The Paycheck Protection Program, which distributed hundreds of billions of dollars in grants and loans to thousands of small businesses, concluded last spring. A federal eviction moratorium ended last month after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s last-minute effort to extend it. Recently, an estimated 7.5 million people lost unemployment benefits when programs that expanded the system were allowed to end during the pandemic.
Next up: The Federal Reserve, which indicated on Wednesday that it may begin to scale back its stimulus efforts as early as November.
The one-two punch of a resurgent pandemic and dwindling aid have led Wall Street forecasters, who were once bullish about the economy’s prospects this fall and winter, to be increasingly gleeful. Goldman Sachs said this month that it expects third-quarter data to decline consumer spending, which is the linchpin of last year’s recovery. Many economists expect the jobs numbers for September to reflect anemic growth for the second month in a row.
Yet economists also see significant sources of strength that could help offset the latest coronavirus wave and potentially fuel a strong rebound on the other side. Some believe that the overall economy is headed for another recession, let alone last year’s collapse.
Jay Bryson, chief economist at Wells Fargo, said, “There has been a clear recession, but I would emphasize a recession rather than layoffs.” “We certainly think that the expansion will continue.”
What a withdrawal of aid does, rather than posing an immediate threat, leaves the recovery with little safety net if economists are wrong or if the public health situation worsens – both scenarios that have been repeated throughout the pandemic.
“I think one should be concerned that we may see the recovery weaken further and the appetite for imposing more fiscal stimulus has diminished,” said Karen Dinan, a Harvard professor who worked under President Barack Obama. Treasury officers.
And even if the recovery remains certain, it will certainly leave some individuals and businesses facing an increasingly precarious decline with little government help. Even in the most optimistic scenarios, it will take months to find jobs for all workers who have lost benefits this month.
“The decline will be slow for all of us because we’ve withdrawn support,” said William E. Spriggs, a Harvard University professor and chief economist of the AFL-CIO, “there will be a labor market recession, and it will be disproportionately black and brown.” There will be activists of color who will have to deal with this. “
The pandemic is not holding back activity as it once did.
The Delta version has caused a clear slowdown in some sectors, particularly food and air travel. But so far the decline in activity is nothing like the economy-wide decline that the United States experienced in previous Covid waves.
State and local government officials have not reimposed lockdown orders and business restrictions imposed in prior waves of the pandemic, and they appear reluctant to do so. Consumers seem to have become more careful, but they haven’t given up on personal activities, and many businesses have found ways to adapt.
Restaurant reservations at OpenTable, for example, have fallen less than 10 percent from their early July peak. Last winter, this is a much smaller fall than last winter.
“It’s gone down, but it’s not the same kind of decline,” Bryson said of OpenTable Data. “We’re living with it.”
One wild card is how the delta variant can affect the supply of workers. If virus rates remain high, people may be hesitant to take up jobs that require face-to-face interaction, especially where vaccination rates are low. And if schools and day care centers can’t stay open consistently, parents may have difficulty returning to work.
The government is still giving incentives.
Government aid has not been completely exhausted. The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it may soon begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases — which has kept borrowing cheaper and money flowing through the economy — but that it will certainly be able to reduce interest rates next year. will keep it close to zero. Millions of parents will continue to receive monthly checks through the end of the year because of the expanded Child Tax Credit passed as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid package in March.
That bill, known as the American Rescue Plan, also provided $350 billion to state and local governments, $21.6 billion in rental assistance, and $10 billion in mortgage assistance, among other programs. But not much has been spent, said Wendy Adelberg, director of the Hamilton Project, the Brookings Institution’s economic-policy arm.
“Those delays are disappointing,” she said. “At the same time, this also means that the impact of support will continue for the next several quarters.”
Household savings can provide a buffer – if they persist.
Economists, including Biden administration officials, say there will be a gradual “handoff” of government aid to the private sector as the economy recovers. That transition could be facilitated by a record-setting pile of household savings, which could help increase consumer spending as government aid dwindles.
A large chunk of that money is held by wealthy, white-collar workers who stayed at their jobs and looked after their stock portfolios, even as the pandemic disrupted their spending. But according to researchers at the JPMorgan Chase Institute, many low-income families have built up at least a small savings cushion during the pandemic due to stimulus checks, increased unemployment benefits and other aid.
“The good news is people are going into the fall with some reserves, more reserves than usual,” said Fiona Gregg, the institute’s co-director. “It could give them some runway in which to look for a job.”
The risk to individual families and the wider economy is that aid will run out before the private sector comes to power.
Michael Arnett, 48, lost his job assembling manufactured homes in January and could not find work, despite applying for four to five jobs a day. He used his previous unemployment check to pay off as many outstanding bills as possible, and now he’s on the countdown when he can’t pay rent.
“I took my last payment and I paid everything and I’m almost good by the end of October,” said Mr. Ernett, who lives near Pittsburgh. “That gives me 60 more days to find employment.”
Businesses are entering a critical period.
Eighty percent of small businesses are concerned with the impact of the Delta version, according to a recent survey by Allineable, a social network for small business owners. The company’s chief executive officer, Eric Groves, said not everyone’s sales were down. But uncertainty is knocking at a crucial moment, looming large over the holiday season.
“This is one time of year when business owners in the consumer sector especially are trying to get their crystal ball out of the way,” he said. “Now that they have to buy inventory and do all that planning.”
Rothmans, a century-old men’s clothing retailer in New York, has one of the hardest-hit areas in one of the nation’s toughest cities. Yet one co-owner, Ken Gideon, is betting on the future: Last week, the company announced it would be opening a new location on Manhattan’s West Side as part of a development project.
“We pride ourselves on taking hits and getting back up,” he said.
The pandemic has been tough, Mr Gideon said, but it has also created opportunities by driving down commercial fares and leaving fewer competitors. The Delta version has delayed the office-to-office boom that retailers were hoping for, but Mr. Gideon hopes workers will eventually return – and when they need new clothing.
“We don’t really care if people go back to work in suits or jeans,” he said. “We want men to think about buying new clothes again.”
In Minneapolis, however, Nicole Pomije is still struggling to make payroll.
Ms. Pomije opened her baking business, Cookie Cups, in 2018 after several years of sales at farmers’ markets and other events in the area. Most of her revenue came from cooking classes and birthday parties – activities that had been nearly impossible for the past year and a half.
Ms Pomije closed one of her two locations in June for good. The second is ongoing, but barely—the store resumed cooking classes this year, bringing in some money, but parents are terrified of signing their unvaccinated kids up for indoor activities.
“I can’t tell you how many payrolls I’ve taken out of my savings account over the past two years,” said Ms. Pomije.
Ms. Pomije is trying to adapt. Last year, she created a set of baking kits for kids, which she’s selling online. The product has been successful—it has sold about 3,500 kits, and is expanding its offerings—but it has been plagued by supply-chain issues. A significant shipment from Asia, containing the boxes he used to package his kit, was held at the Los Angeles port complex for 60 days.
Ms Pomije said she would have already been out of work if she had not received help from the federal government. Now, with the potential for more help, she’s hoping the holiday sales will help save her business.
“This fourth quarter is going to be really important to our success,” she said. “If we sell enough products online to pay our payroll, rent and important bills, while still having enough inventory to sell, I think we’ll be fine.”
Supply issues are binding the policy makers.
At the start of the pandemic, economists had a simple message for policymakers: Go big. If some of the aid reaches people or businesses that didn’t really need the help, it was a fair trade-off for the benefit of receiving money for those millions.
Today the calculus is different. The impact of the pandemic is more concentrated on certain industries and groups. At the same time, many businesses are having trouble obtaining workers and materials to meet the current demand. Traditional forms of incentives that seek to boost demand will not help. For example, if automakers can’t get the parts they need, giving money to homes won’t make cars sell more – but it can drive prices higher.
This puts policy makers in a tight spot. If they don’t get help from those struggling, it can lead to personal hardship and undermine recovery. But reckless spending can exacerbate the supply problem and lead to inflation. Nella Richardson, chief economist at ADP, a payroll processing firm, said a more targeted approach is needed, focusing on specific groups and industries.
“There are still a lot of arrows in the quiver, but you need them now to go into the bull’s-eye, not just go around,” said Ms. Richardson.
