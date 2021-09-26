Can Macron lead the EU after Merkel retires?

The uncertainty is likely to remain until after the French parliamentary elections in June – and Mr Macron is believed to have won.

Mr Macron has strongly argued that Europe should do more to protect its interests, where China is moving and the United States is focusing on Asia. His officials are already trying to prepare the ground on some key issues, looking forward to January, when France will take over the rotating EU presidency. But given the prospect of protracted coalition talks in Germany, the chances of achievement are slim.

Mr Macron will need German aid. While France and Germany together can no longer run the EU alone, when they agree, they tend to bring the rest of the bloc with them.

So building a relationship with the new German chancellor, even a weak one, will be a primary goal for Mr Macron. They must be careful, noted Daniela Schwarzer, executive director of Europe and Eurasia of the Open Societies Foundation, not to intimidate the Germans.

“Macron’s leadership is disruptive, and the German style is to progressively change institutions,” she said. “Both sides will need to think about how they make it possible for the other party to respond constructively.”

French officials understand that real change will be slow, and would like to build on initiatives already underway, such as an analysis of Europe’s interests called the “strategic compass” and a modest but steady increase in military spending on new capabilities through new European defense. Fund and a program called PESCO, which aims to promote joint projects and European interoperability.

After the humiliation of the shattered submarine deal, when Australia abruptly canceled a contract with France and instead chose a deal with Britain and the United States, many of their European allies were now more likely to agree with Mr Macron. that Europe should depend less on Washington and spend at least a little more in its defence.