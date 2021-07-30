Can Paramount+ Succeed? One Producer Hopes to Make It So.

Like so many other writer-directors, Alex Kurtzman grew up adoring movies.

But it’s adaptable – and in the age of streaming, that’s a very lucrative trait.

Mr. Kurtzman, the former screenwriter of the films “Transformers” and the director of the 2017 film “The Mummy”, recently renegotiated its contract with CBS Studios to make it one of the richest. As part of the $ 160 million, five-and-a-half-year deal, he will continue to lead the growing “Star Trek” television universe for ViacomCBS’s Paramount + streaming platform.

He will also create shows, including a limited series based on “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” which he will direct for Showtime, and the long-awaited adaptation of Michael Chabon’s Pulitzer-winning novel, “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay. ”This limited series will likely be sold to an external streaming service.

Mr. Kurtzman’s deal is the latest in a series meant to give prolific producers, like Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy for Netflix and Jordan Peele with Amazon Studios, carte blanche to create content that can feed consumers’ insatiable appetites. and hopefully increase streaming subscriptions. This puts the ambitions of CBS Studios – the branch of production of networks and channels under the aegis of ViacomCBS – in the hands of Mr. Kurtzman, 47 years old.