Can Serbia Stop the U.S. Women’s Basketball Juggernaut?
TOKYO – Next stop on the US Olympic women’s basketball team, Serbia.
Halfway through their semi-final game, the United States led TK TK, with Sue Bird leading the scoring with TK points and Tk rebounds.
The United States, with a coterie of WNBA stars, overtook Nigeria, Japan, France and, in a quarterfinal match, Australia, by comfortable margins or better.
With an Olympic winning streak of 53 consecutive games, they are favorites to win a gold medal, and it doesn’t look like the teams have an answer for their versatility in attack and defense. They lead the tournament in scoring, assists and field goal percentage – and also in star power with Sue Bird, A’ja Wilson and Diana Taurasi in the squad.
Serbia, however, is not a doormat. They won a comeback victory over China in the quarterfinals and are the reigning Eurobasket champions. Jelena Brooks leads the team with 13.5 points per game.
