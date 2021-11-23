Can Synthetic Biology Save Us? This Scientist Thinks So.



“It’s transformative for the field, involving young people and opening their eyes to their ability to create life rather than just observing it,” said David Hausler, professor of biomolecular engineering at the University of California, Santa Cruz. “Drew Andy is a guide for a whole new generation.”

Synthetic biology has great promise, but also has a dark side. Hacking biology and democratizing the tools to do so creates fears of an angry lonely or terrorist group, which, among other potential horrors, genetically targets its enemies and creates its own epidemic.

Mr. Andy, although a champion of synthetic biology, has been clear about the risks from the beginning. He was the lead author of a 2003 report by the Pentagon’s Advanced Research Institute, which developed a framework for developing synthetic biology and managing its risks. In the report, he assessed the spectrum of threats and envisioned the threat of a bad-actor as “bin Laden genetics.”

Today, Risk Management, Shri. Andy said that in the distant future, “anyone, anywhere can create any virus from scratch”.

One line of protection is synthetic biology. Mr Andy, for example, pointed to the possibility of advanced technology, such as engineered chromosomes, that would give humans a built-in defense system against the world’s top 20 pathogens.

But preventive measures also rely on social cohesion and institutional efficacy that has proved challenging during the Covid-19 epidemic – such as opposition to vaccinations and masks, and gaps in the public health system.

Risk, m. Andy admits he’s worried, and he’s skeptical of the whole artificial biology effort. If not polluted, it can be easily discarded as a nuisance to nature.