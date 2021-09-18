Can the NCAA Be Saved? A former Pentagon chief would try

“I think that if we do not succeed in this effort to bring about a significant change in the association, it will cause real trouble for the organization because it will demonstrate what many people think is incapable of improving and changing. . himself,” Gates said.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled this summer in an antitrust case against the NCAA, a sign program for many college sports officials, but Gates was concerned about the association’s future long before that decision. When he was president of Texas A&M, he considered the NCAA efficient in organizing championship events and maintaining national eligibility standards for athletes, but he also saw a rule book, which he compared to the tax code, “a Stupid bureaucracy and an organization that found it very difficult to change.”

When asked which organizational chart he found more difficult—the Pentagon or the NCAA—he replied with a laugh: “Well, they’re comparable—and incomprehensible. They look like the AT&T wiring diagram.”

Gates’ subordinates at Texas A&M regarded him as attentive to athletics, but not as a micromanager. He relied on athletic administrators for day-to-day decisions, but he regularly dined with RC Slocum, the famed football coach whom he eventually ousted. (Speaking from the time when he was at the helm of the Defense Department, Gates said he often observed that “Texas A&M football stresses me more than any job.”)

Slocum, who spent 30 seasons as a coach at Texas A&M, still fondly remembers Gates.

“I liked him, I thought he was smart and he was not someone who was going to try to interfere with what we were doing,” Slocum said on Thursday.

Gene Sutherland, who led the women’s golf program at Texas A&M for 15 seasons, recalled that Gates and his wife, Becky Gates, would invite championship teams to their home for dinner. Like Slocum, Sutherland remembered Gates as a president who set clear standards and then got out of the way.

“He was very clear with us about what his expectations were, and he was No. 1, to run a clean program and win No. 2,” said Sutherland, now associate head coach at Nebraska. “The Clean Program was at the top of the list.”