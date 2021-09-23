Can ‘The Wonder Years’ break through the white noise of nostalgia?
Only white people, pop-culture conceits, could be excited about traveling back in time. To other people, the past usually looks less like a holiday.
The idea has come from the “Hot Tub Time Machine” franchise in films and TV shows, from the British comedy “Timewesters” to NBC’s “Timeless”, in which Rufus, a black member of a crew using an experimental time machine, He says, “There really isn’t a place in American history that’s amazing to me.”
Nostalgia itself is a time machine of sorts, and TV has usually let white characters drive it. “Freaks and Geeks,” “That ’70s Show,” “Happy Days,” “Brooklyn Bridge,” “American Dreams,” “The Goldbergs”—with occasional exceptions these tales of cynicism and family and regrettable fashion choices (“Everybody Hates Chris”), isn’t made for the most diverse genres.
TV’s boomer source remembers—when is “The Wonder Years”, from the vantage point of 1988 to 1968 when the pilot saw Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) enter middle school in a normal suburb, his hormones kicking in. To adjust with the larger society.
While “The Wonder Years” may be pat-and-heavy (unpopular TV opinion alert), it wasn’t about the old days as Polianish. Near the end of the first episode, Kevin learns that his neighbor – the older brother of his long-running crush, Winnie Cooper – has been killed in Vietnam.
But the recurring theme underscored by Daniel Stern’s voice-over is that Kevin is learning about the big world just as the big world is learning unpleasant things about himself. To viewers who shared Kevin’s experience, it says: Sure, a lot of things started going wrong, but we were just kids, figuring it all out. We didn’t make a fire!
Childhood memories, of course, aren’t unique to any demographic group—you find them in the works of black artists ranging from Spike Lee’s “Cooklin’ to Stevie Wonder’s “I Wish.” But it takes a special kind of privilege to suggest that there was an innocence to ever lose in the big world—that things were once simple and sweet before they got bitter and complicated.
Your relationship to history has a lot to do with which side of history your ancestors were on. And how comfortably you revisit the past depends on whether you believe that the past is friendly territory for someone like you.
You don’t have to watch a sitcom to see it. The political culture-war rhetoric of nostalgia—appealing to the audience’s sentiment that the past was better for people like them before their childhood favorites were revoked or canceled—any policy for Trumpist conservative propaganda. as central. There’s a lot of “Again” work in “Make America Great Again.” Great for whom?
All of this gives the new version of ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” which focuses on a black family, an immediate sense of purpose: to integrate TV’s memory lane, to complicate our view, what of nostalgia. Meaning, to show us what it looks like when someone else climbs into the time machine.
The focus is Dean Williams (Elisha Williams), an awkward 12-year-old growing up in Montgomery, Ala. If this “wonder years” had returned the clock the same amount as the original, it would be set in 2001. Instead, it also begins in 1968, which the narrator (Don Cheadle, as the adult Dean) introduces as a year when there was a pandemic, with black parents telling their children “police talk” and “A presidential election that created racial divisions.”
Saladin K. The sweetly witty pilot, written by Patterson, emphasizes that this is not a tale of the old days. Dean, her adult self tells us, grew up in a safe, self-sufficient, middle-class Black neighborhood that set her up for success. It’s as if part of the show’s mission is to say that kids like Dean are happy, sometimes childhood memories like no one else, and as much right to get a haze on them as the suburban white boomers of 1988. Is.
But those memories are complicated. Dean remembers his musician father, Bill (Dule Hill), as a gentle charm (in contrast to Kevin’s distant volcano of a father). Bill’s slogan is “Keep Calm,” a phrase he applied to all situations—including being pulled over by police in the family car.
Race isn’t a special-episode theme here. It’s part of life. It’s in Dean’s sister’s Black Panthers T-shirt; the bully taunts Dean for taking him to the lunchbox “like you’re white” (the insult “confuses me to this day,” says adult Dean); And in a pivotal scene, news breaks of the murder of Martin Luther King Jr., while Dean is playing baseball against the team of a white school friend.
The original “Wonder Years” pilot is set at the beginning of the school year, months after King was assassinated (when Kevin’s school was renamed Robert F. King arrives in Season 2’s story, when Kevin is cast as RFK in a didactic school drama about recent troubles.
But this episode is mostly about Kevin’s disastrous crush on the young teacher who writes the play; The only black character to be voiced is a student who reads an “I Have a Dream” speech on stage. For Kevin, King’s murder is one of many sad things in the world that echo his personal sadness.
Dean, like Kevin, is a kid who doesn’t keep a close eye on current events. He also has a crush, and when he sees her kissing another guy, he says, “The anger I was seeing at this news made a little more sense.” Still, “The Wonder Years” makes clear that Dean may not perceive history as background noise to the same extent that Kevin did.
At times the pilot seems wary of implicating its white characters (and, maybe, alienating today’s white network TV audiences) too strongly. Dean’s family learns of King’s death, for example, from a sympathetic, distraught white couple at the ballgame. There were probably even less charitable white reactions in 1968’s Alabama—the year the separatist former governor George Wallace ran for president over his racist nostalgia message—but we don’t hear them for now.
The first is a more complex reflection, when white teachers at the dean’s integrated school scold a black student for calling him “yo’ mama.” “It’s something that black students do that white students don’t,” she says. Her bias is not lost on the dean, but, according to her voice-over notes, she has chosen some promising black students, including her, for praise and extra attention. “Which may still be racist,” he says. “I do not know.”
In a short pilot, the new “Wonder Years” is trying to do a lot: address and complicate racial issues, while not defining its characters entirely in terms of them or 2021 audiences to past generations. Allowing for an easy sense of superiority.
It all goes downhill slowly, with a curiousity that won’t surprise anyone who watched the original series. In fact, sometimes the new “Wonder Years” seems as much about nostalgia for ’80s casual sitcoms as it is about ’60s nostalgia.
But maybe it is part of the project of the show as well. We usually talk about progress on TV and elsewhere, in terms of moving forward into the future. But it can also be about who is allowed to find wonder in the past.
