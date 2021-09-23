Can ‘The Wonder Years’ break through the white noise of nostalgia?

All of this gives the new version of ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” which focuses on a black family, an immediate sense of purpose: to integrate TV’s memory lane, to complicate our view, what of nostalgia. Meaning, to show us what it looks like when someone else climbs into the time machine.

The focus is Dean Williams (Elisha Williams), an awkward 12-year-old growing up in Montgomery, Ala. If this “wonder years” had returned the clock the same amount as the original, it would be set in 2001. Instead, it also begins in 1968, which the narrator (Don Cheadle, as the adult Dean) introduces as a year when there was a pandemic, with black parents telling their children “police talk” and “A presidential election that created racial divisions.”

Saladin K. The sweetly witty pilot, written by Patterson, emphasizes that this is not a tale of the old days. Dean, her adult self tells us, grew up in a safe, self-sufficient, middle-class Black neighborhood that set her up for success. It’s as if part of the show’s mission is to say that kids like Dean are happy, sometimes childhood memories like no one else, and as much right to get a haze on them as the suburban white boomers of 1988. Is.

But those memories are complicated. Dean remembers his musician father, Bill (Dule Hill), as a gentle charm (in contrast to Kevin’s distant volcano of a father). Bill’s slogan is “Keep Calm,” a phrase he applied to all situations—including being pulled over by police in the family car.

Race isn’t a special-episode theme here. It’s part of life. It’s in Dean’s sister’s Black Panthers T-shirt; the bully taunts Dean for taking him to the lunchbox “like you’re white” (the insult “confuses me to this day,” says adult Dean); And in a pivotal scene, news breaks of the murder of Martin Luther King Jr., while Dean is playing baseball against the team of a white school friend.