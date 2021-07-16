‘Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters’ Review: Still Making Waves

What happens to a work of art when time displaces it from its original context and the momentum that inspired it? This is a question that can spark dry theories. But in “Can You Bring It ?: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters”, a new documentary directed by Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc Loo, the response is passionate and moving.

Jones is the co-founder of the Bill T. Jones / Arnie Zane Company, a modern dance troupe. He was born out of the duo Jones formed with his partner Zane, who was not a dancer when they met in the early 1970s.

Zane died of AIDS-related lymphoma in 1988. The film provides a moving summary of their work-life collaboration before addressing the decisions Jones made following Zane’s death. One of those decisions took the form of the play “D-Man in the Waters”.