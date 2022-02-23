Sports

Can you call me please, Ritika Sajdeh gives cheeky reply to husband Rohit Sharma, before Sri Lanka series

IND vs SL, Rohit Sharma Ritika Sajdeh Instagram: India have to play three T20 International matches and two Test home series against Sri Lanka. The first of the T20 series is to be played on February 24 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

After cleaning the third consecutive series under his leadership, Rohit Sharma is now eyeing to clean up the Sri Lankan cricket team. This is not ours but Rohit Sharma’s own say.

Rohit shared a post on Instagram on the night of 22 February 2022 before the T20 series against Sri Lanka. In the pictures shared, he is seen practicing the net. In the caption of the pictures, Rohit wrote, ‘Next turn of Sri Lanka.’

On this post of Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh gave a cheeky reply and clean bowled the husband. Ritika wrote, ‘It’s all fine, but can you call me back please.’ After this he also posted a rolling eye face emoji.

Rohit Sharma’s post is viral on social media. More than 10 lakh likes have come on this, while more than 7 thousand comments have been made. Like Rohit’s post, this comment of Ritika is also viral. More than 500 comments have come on Ritika’s answer.

Explain that due to Corona protocol, all the players of Team India are living in the bio-bubble. This is the reason why players are away from their families. Perhaps for this reason such a comment of Ritika was seen on her husband’s post.

Let us tell you that a series of 3 T20 Internationals and two Test matches is to be played between India and Sri Lanka. The first of the T20 series is to be played on February 24 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The second and third T20 Internationals are to be held on 26 and 27 February 2022 respectively at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Test series is to be played after T20. The first Test match of the series is to be played from March 4 to 8 and the second from March 12 to 16 in Mohali and Bengaluru respectively.

Rohit Sharma, famed as one of the world’s top openers, has recently been appointed as the captain of Team India in all formats. Rohit Sharma had recently cleaned up the third consecutive series as a regular captain. Under his leadership, India made a clean sweep in the ODI and T20I series against West Indies. Earlier, India had defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the home T20 series.


