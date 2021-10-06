Can you imagine Bill de Blasio as governor? He can.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has begun telling people privately that he plans to run for governor of New York next year, according to three people with direct knowledge of his interactions with fellow Democrats and donors. .
Mr. de Blasio, who has been a polarizing figure during his two terms, has also voiced trusted former colleagues about his interest in working on a potential campaign, according to two people familiar with those contacts, and Proposals to labor leaders about other possible bids. His long-time surveyor conducted a private survey to assess Mr. de Blasio’s appeal beyond New York City. And publicly too, he has made it clear that he wants to continue in public life.
“There are many things I want to work on in this city, in this state,” Mr. de Blasio said last week, noting his interest in public health, early childhood education and combating income inequality. “When this mission is over I will focus on this. That’s why I want to serve. I am going to find out the right way to serve and the right time to serve.”
Mr. de Blasio’s move toward a potential run for governor comes even as the city he leads faces extraordinary challenges and an uncertain future, and if it is a crowded and well-off enters the financed sector, it will face significant hurdles.
His approval rating has been low in New York City, according to publicly available sparse polling, and he faces deep suspicion elsewhere in the state—an environment he faced, unsuccessfully, in his 2020 presidential bid. In. A race for governor would be in contrast to the better judgment of some people he considers allies, as well as many party leaders across the state.
“Osama bin Laden is probably more popular in Suffolk County than Bill de Blasio,” Rich Schaefer, the county’s Democratic committee chairman, endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday. “De Blasio, I would say, there will be zero support if not negative here.”
In a debate during New York City’s Democratic mayoral primaries this year, candidates were told to raise their hands if they accepted Mr. de Blasio’s endorsement. Only one contender did so – a sign of the mayor’s standing in his party.
It could face significant competition in the city as well, let alone the rest of the state. New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, who, like Mr. de Blasio, is from Brooklyn, is believed to be nearing a final decision regarding a potential campaign. Jumane D. Williams, another Brooklyn Democrat and the city’s public advocate, has already begun exploring a possible race, and others in the party are also weighing whether to join the race.
When asked whether New York should have another white male governor – Ms. Hochul is the first woman to head the state; Ms. James and Mr. Williams are black, and Ms. James could be the first black woman to rule any state in the country – Mr. de Blasio appeared to sidestep the question last week.
“We need people from all backgrounds to join the government,” he said.
His plans may change. Peter Ragone, the adviser who may be closest to Mr. de Blasio’s deliberations, insisted the mayor had made no determination.
“The simple fact is that they haven’t made a final decision about what to do next,” Mr Ragone said. “The mayor believes in public service because he can do things like Push Universal Pre-K and 3-K. This is why millions of New Yorkers have voted for him over the past 12 years, much to the dismay of political insiders.”
Many Democrats in New York are incredulous that Mr. de Blasio will run and, at the same time, believe he can do so, pointing out that his failed presidential bid is proof that he should. Has an appetite for challenging campaigns and a firm belief in his political ability.
Mark Molinaro, Duchess County executive and unsuccessful candidate for governor in 2018, said many of his fellow Republicans, as well as independent voters across the state, blamed Mr. de Blasio “for the increase in crime and the economic fallout”. The social force of New York City. “
Still, Mr. Molinaro, who said he gets along well with Mr. de Blasio, warned that it would be unwise to downplay the mayor’s political acumen.
“I would not underestimate his ability to develop coalitions within his party,” Mr Molinaro said. “He’s very skilled at that.”
Mr. de Blasio’s aides, too, note that in his mayoral race, he assembled a diverse coalition in the nation’s largest city with strong support from black voters, although that dynamic could be seen as a potentially crowded area in a statewide race. Transfer is not guaranteed. .
Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton said he had recently spoken with Mr. de Blasio about a possible run but the mayor had not indicated whether he had reached a final decision.
“He has some standing in the progressive community, he has some standing in communities of color,” Mr. Sharpton said. “It should not be taken lightly.”
Other stalwarts in New York politics were less interested in discussing Mayer’s future prospects.
“I rarely pass, but I don’t want to get into anything that’s negative,” said former Harlem Congressman Charles B. Rangel, laughing. Blasio. “And I can’t think of anything positive.”
