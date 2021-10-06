Can you imagine Bill de Blasio as governor? He can.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has begun telling people privately that he plans to run for governor of New York next year, according to three people with direct knowledge of his interactions with fellow Democrats and donors. .

Mr. de Blasio, who has been a polarizing figure during his two terms, has also voiced trusted former colleagues about his interest in working on a potential campaign, according to two people familiar with those contacts, and Proposals to labor leaders about other possible bids. His long-time surveyor conducted a private survey to assess Mr. de Blasio’s appeal beyond New York City. And publicly too, he has made it clear that he wants to continue in public life.

“There are many things I want to work on in this city, in this state,” Mr. de Blasio said last week, noting his interest in public health, early childhood education and combating income inequality. “When this mission is over I will focus on this. That’s why I want to serve. I am going to find out the right way to serve and the right time to serve.”

Mr. de Blasio’s move toward a potential run for governor comes even as the city he leads faces extraordinary challenges and an uncertain future, and if it is a crowded and well-off enters the financed sector, it will face significant hurdles.