Can your bank account be hacked with your Aadhaar? Know what uidai says

Aadhaar is used as an essential document in India. It is used from bank to every important work. Linking Aadhar card with your bank account has now been made mandatory. In such a situation, people are worried about whether there is any danger to their account or the amount deposited in it if someone knows their Aadhaar number? Regarding which the UIDAI, the issuing body of Aadhaar, states that even if someone knows your Aadhaar number, your bank account cannot be hacked.

Giving information, uidai states that just by knowing the number of your ATM card, one cannot withdraw money from the ATM machine. Similarly no one can hack your bank account and withdraw money just by knowing your Aadhar number. If you do not share your PIN / OTP given by banks with anyone, then your bank account is safe. uidai says that not a single case of financial loss due to Aadhaar has been reported. Aadhaar number alone cannot be used for banking or any other service.

Why is it necessary to link aadhaar account

In today’s time, by linking the account with Aadhaar, many services become easy through online medium. You do not need to go to the bank for this. Many things are done even sitting at home. If you want to get any benefit or subsidy under any scheme notified under Section 7 of Aadhar, Aadhar has to be linked with the account. For other banking services, Aadhaar is the preferred KYC document. However, if you do not wish to submit Aadhaar, you can use any other officially valid document prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.

Let us tell you that in today’s technological era, hackers steal money from the account using many means. But this is possible only as long as you don’t make any mistake. That’s why nobody should share important information related to Aadhaar. Also, do not give your OTP and CVV number, bank passbook details and other information.