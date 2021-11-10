Canada Approves Pfizer Boosters for Adults
The Health Agency of Canada on Tuesday authorized a nationwide booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, qualifying any person over the age of 18, regardless of what vaccine they initially received.
Health Canada, the federal department responsible for approving the drug, and the National Advisory Committee on Vaccination had earlier in September updated the vaccine guidelines to recommend booster shots for seniors living in joint settings and for people with compromised immune systems.
The new guidelines cite preliminary evidence from two studies in Israel, including an October 7 article in The New England Journal of Medicine, which found that those who received a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech had a “significantly lower incidence of serious illness”. Israel recognized those booster shots on July 30.
In Canada, where healthcare administration comes under provincial control, some states have already begun offering booster doses based on interim federal guidelines. On October 29, the eligibility front was extended to health workers, adults over the age of 70, the First Nations community and those who received two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan have begun offering booster shots to this population or to people traveling in countries requiring specific vaccines.
Health Canada’s announcement on Tuesday set eligibility criteria across the country. The agency recommends that adults receive a Pfizer booster at least six months after their last dose.
Pfizer is also seeking regulatory approvals for vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last month that the country would receive 2.9 million pediatric doses when authorization is approved.
According to federal data, Oct. 30. By then, about 74 percent of the country’s population had been fully vaccinated.
