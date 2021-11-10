Canada Approves Pfizer Boosters for Adults

The Health Agency of Canada on Tuesday authorized a nationwide booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, qualifying any person over the age of 18, regardless of what vaccine they initially received.

Health Canada, the federal department responsible for approving the drug, and the National Advisory Committee on Vaccination had earlier in September updated the vaccine guidelines to recommend booster shots for seniors living in joint settings and for people with compromised immune systems.

The new guidelines cite preliminary evidence from two studies in Israel, including an October 7 article in The New England Journal of Medicine, which found that those who received a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech had a “significantly lower incidence of serious illness”. Israel recognized those booster shots on July 30.