Canada Approves Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11
Canada on Friday approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11, adding more than 2.8 million young people eligible for the shot.
Some provinces, including Ontario and Saskatchewan, have already announced plans to start visiting children as soon as the dose arrives.
“Overall, this is great news for adults and children alike.” Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser, told a news conference that the agency responsible for drug authorization in the country. “It provides another means of protecting Canadians and, to the relief of many parents, will help bring some normalcy to children’s lives so that they can safely do what they have lost in the last 20 months.”
Pfizer’s first coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 has been approved in Canada. Health Canada based its recognition on a clinical trial involving 4,600 children, Drs. Sharma said 3,100 children received two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart and 1,500 received placebo.
There were four adverse reactions not related to vaccination, and none of the children experienced heartburn or severe allergies.
Pfizer Canada spokeswoman Christina Antonio said pediatric doses – one-third of each adult dose – would be stored in caps with orange caps, and carton labels would have orange edges, separating them from adult capsules in an email.
Decreased doses for children result in higher levels of antibodies than for larger doses in adults, he said. Geoffrey Pernica, an infectious disease specialist at McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario, said. Parents may be wondering whether to wait until their child is 12 years old to receive a larger dose. Pernica noted that the immune system produced by the pediatric vaccine is just as strong.
“I don’t think waiting will be a significant benefit,” he said.
About 75 percent of all Canadians, or more than 28.5 million, are fully vaccinated.
More than 16,800 coronavirus cases have been reported in Canada in the last seven days, with the highest per capita rates in the Yukon and Northwest Territories, according to national public health data. The per capita infection rate in the First Nations Reserve is also high.
While the number of critical cases is declining across the country, hospitals in some areas are close to capacity limits, said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer. She added that the number of newly reported cases is highest among children.
