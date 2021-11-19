Canada Approves Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11

Canada on Friday approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11, adding more than 2.8 million young people eligible for the shot.

Some provinces, including Ontario and Saskatchewan, have already announced plans to start visiting children as soon as the dose arrives.

“Overall, this is great news for adults and children alike.” Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser, told a news conference that the agency responsible for drug authorization in the country. “It provides another means of protecting Canadians and, to the relief of many parents, will help bring some normalcy to children’s lives so that they can safely do what they have lost in the last 20 months.”

Pfizer’s first coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 has been approved in Canada. Health Canada based its recognition on a clinical trial involving 4,600 children, Drs. Sharma said 3,100 children received two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart and 1,500 received placebo.