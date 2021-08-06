Canada Beats Sweden in a Shootout for the Women’s Soccer Gold Medal

Canada had been bronze medalists in the last two Olympic tournaments, but qualified for the final for the first time by beating neighbor and nemesis, the United States, in the semifinals on Monday.

Trailing at half-time, Canada tied the score in the 67th minute on a penalty from midfielder Jessie Fleming, awarded after a video confirmed Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt fouled Christine Sinclair, the 38-year-old striker and captain of Canada.

Sweden pushed for the winner before the final whistle and again in extra time, and they even had a chance to win the shootout gold, but Caroline Seger shot over the bar cross during his team’s fifth attempt.

This opened the door for Canada, and after Deanne Rose scored and Stephanie Labbe made a save, Grosso got there and scored the winner.

Fleming’s second-half penalty kick was his second critical goal for Canada this week; she also scored a penalty for the lone goal of a 1-0 victory over the United States in the semifinals. The United States beat Australia for bronze.