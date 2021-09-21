Canada election 2021: Justin Trudeau predicted to remain prime minister
OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s political gamble failed to pay off on Monday when Canadian voters returned him to office, but denied him an extended bloc of power in parliament.
Canadian broadcasters speculated that election returns late on Monday showed he would again be at the head of a minority government when he remains prime minister.
In August, with his approval rating high, Trudeau called a “snap election”, calling on voters to vote two years earlier. The goal, he said, was for his Liberal party to get a strong mandate so that the country could be pulled out of the pandemic and healed.
But many Canadians suspected that his real ambitions were simply political opportunism, and that he was trying to gain a parliamentary majority until he lost seats in the 2019 election.
Whatever his motive, it did not work.
Some voters are still casting ballots, with preliminary results indicating the Liberal Party won 156 seats – one fewer than it achieved in 2019 – while its main rival, the Conservative Party, won 123 seats, a gain of two.
The result left Mr Trudeau in a familiar position.
For any law to be passed, it would once again need to have the members of the opposition in its favour. And, at least in theory, his party’s weak grip on power has left his government vulnerable to being overturned by parliament.
Calling the election, Mr Trudeau argued that, like his post-World War II predecessors, he needed a strong mandate from voters in order to beat the coronavirus and rebuild the national economy, which was hit by the pandemic. was badly damaged.
But the announcement was not well received by many in Canada.
The alarm that the government was holding elections it didn’t need to do, while the Delta version was pressuring hospitals in some areas, never subsided for many voters during the 36-day campaign. And Mr Trudeau’s opponents were quick to characterize his move as a reckless power grab. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole called it “un-Canadian”.
In the end, Mr Trudeau not only failed to secure a majority in parliament, according to estimates, he also ruined the good will he had gained while leading his country through the coronavirus crisis.
“I’m wondering what liberals, in their minds, are saying: ‘Dang it, why did we say it? Kimberly Spears, a professor of political science at the University of Victoria in British Columbia, said during the last week of campaigning.
Now, she said, it is unclear how long any Liberal minority government will be able to stay together and what this will mean for the party’s leader. “How long will Trudeau last?” Ms. Spears thought.
When Mr Trudeau first ran for office as leader of the Liberals in 2015, some political experts thought he might pull it off. He began that campaign in third place, behind the incumbent Conservative and left-center New Democratic Party.
He won by presenting himself as a new voice in politics with a different perspective and different views to go with it
But that fresh young politician was rarely seen this time.
Mr Trudeau, 49, offered voters less vision for the future than a warning, sometimes outright: a return to the Conservative government under Mr O’Toole, he said, erased his government’s achievements in various fields. Will give They need gun control, gender equality, climate change, child care, poverty reduction and above all, fighting the pandemic and getting Canadians vaccinated.
“Mr. O’Toole will not ensure that the passenger sitting next to you and your children on a train or plane is vaccinated,” he said last week at a campaign rally in Surrey, British Columbia. “This is a moment of real leadership. Mr. O’Toole doesn’t lead – he misleads.”
But in Mr O’Toole, the prime minister was running against a different opponent than the Conservative leaders he has faced in the previous two campaigns.
“I am a new leader with a new style,” Mr O’Toole, who took over the reins of the party a year earlier, said at the start of the campaign. “There are five parties but two options. Canadian conservatives or more of the same. “
Seeking to broaden the appeal of the Conservatives, Mr. O’Toole, a former Air Force helicopter navigator and Ontario corporate lawyer, created a 160-page campaign platform that essentially led to many central issues such as opposition to carbon taxes. Pat patted the party on the posts. .
Mr O’Toole, however, maintained his opposition to compulsory vaccination and a vaccine passport.
Mr O’Toole has also repeatedly attacked Trudeau, citing personal integrity, as the Conservatives have repeatedly scored in parliament, several low points in the prime minister’s career.
The federal ethics commissioner found that Mr Trudeau broke ethics laws when he and his staff offered a deal to his justice minister, an indigenous woman, in 2018 to avoid criminal conviction on corruption charges to a large Canadian engineering firm. pressured to do so. Last year a charity with close ties to the Trudeau family was awarded a no-bid contract to administer a COVID-19 financial aid scheme for students. The group withdrew, the event was canceled and Mr Trudeau was cleared of conflict of interest charges.
And while Mr Trudeau supported diversity and racial justice, it emerged during the 2019 vote that he had worn blackface or brownface at least three times in the past.
During the campaign Mr O’Toole said, “Every Canadian has met a Justin Trudeau in their life – privileged, entitled and always looking for No. 1.” “He will say anything to get elected, no matter how much damage it causes to our country.”
Mr Trudeau hit back at the criticism, saying Mr O’Toole’s willingness to drop conservative policies and change his platform mid-campaign showed that it was he who would say or promise anything to voters.
While many voters eagerly elbowed and posed for selfies with Mr Trudeau at campaign stops, his campaign was often stymied by unruly crowds protesting mandatory vaccines and vaccine passports. One event was canceled for security reasons, and Mr Trudeau was pelted with gravel.
Mr Trudeau had a strong political challenge at the national level with Jagmeet Singh of the New Democrats. Mr. Singh, a lawyer and former Ontario provincial legislator, consistently received the highest approval rating of all leaders before and during the campaign. But personal popularity was not enough: his party won three seats, but a total of 27 seats.
As before the election, the New Democrats are likely to be Mr Trudeau’s primary source of support in parliament.
