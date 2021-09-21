Canada election 2021: Justin Trudeau predicted to remain prime minister

Whatever his motive, it did not work.

Some voters are still casting ballots, with preliminary results indicating the Liberal Party won 156 seats – one fewer than it achieved in 2019 – while its main rival, the Conservative Party, won 123 seats, a gain of two.

The result left Mr Trudeau in a familiar position.

For any law to be passed, it would once again need to have the members of the opposition in its favour. And, at least in theory, his party’s weak grip on power has left his government vulnerable to being overturned by parliament.

Calling the election, Mr Trudeau argued that, like his post-World War II predecessors, he needed a strong mandate from voters in order to beat the coronavirus and rebuild the national economy, which was hit by the pandemic. was badly damaged.

But the announcement was not well received by many in Canada.

The alarm that the government was holding elections it didn’t need to do, while the Delta version was pressuring hospitals in some areas, never subsided for many voters during the 36-day campaign. And Mr Trudeau’s opponents were quick to characterize his move as a reckless power grab. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole called it “un-Canadian”.

In the end, Mr Trudeau not only failed to secure a majority in parliament, according to estimates, he also ruined the good will he had gained while leading his country through the coronavirus crisis.