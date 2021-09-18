Canada Election: O’Toole Lean Left to Defeat Trudeau

In 2017, Mr O’Toole unsuccessfully tried to replace Mr Harper as leader of the party, running as a moderate. Last year, he prevailed with a hard-right approach running as a “true blue Conservative” (blue is the party color) who promised to “take back” Canada. Once he won, however, Mr. O’Toole rejected most of that – launching an appeal to members of the union, a group that in the past had rarely been dealt with by conservatives, while it was clear saying that he would not reopen the debate on abortion.

In preparation for next week’s vote, Mr O’Toole and his colleagues have studied former British Prime Minister David Cameron’s efforts to modernize that country’s Conservative Party. And as Mr Trudeau did in 2015, he has tried to target voters who don’t normally turn up on election day.

For Mr Trudeau, it was the young people. As for Mr O’Toole, this blue-collar worker is worried about the future of his job and angry, even annoyed, at what he sees as Mr Trudeau’s political correctness.

Lori Turnbull, professor of political science at Dalhousie University, said the experience of Britain’s conservatives shows the idea has merit, but it also poses a challenge to the party’s election day machinery.

“The question is, are they really going to come out for him?” he said.

Mr. O’Toole has also worked on improving his diet and increasing his exercise levels, losing 40 pounds over the past year.

Above all, however, he has focused on his new liberal campaign platform, available as a 160-page, glossy magazine. Mr O’Toole has replaced his “Take Back Canada” slogan for his leadership campaign with “We Have a Plan”.