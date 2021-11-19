Canada Expands Vaccines Accepted for Travel

As the holiday season draws to a close, Canadian officials on Friday announced a number of measures aimed at certifying international travel and making it easier for Canadians to re-enter the country.

Passengers who have been fully vaccinated with synoform, synovac and covacin shots will be allowed to enter Canada from November 30, opening the door to people from countries such as India, Brazil and China, where those vaccines are given more often.

Currently, Canada only accepts passengers who have received the Pfizer-Biotech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, with four shots approved in the country. The expanded list will be aligned with vaccines approved for use by the World Health Organization.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. According to Theresa Tam, the case rate for each vaccine was the same.