Canada Expands Vaccines Accepted for Travel
As the holiday season draws to a close, Canadian officials on Friday announced a number of measures aimed at certifying international travel and making it easier for Canadians to re-enter the country.
Passengers who have been fully vaccinated with synoform, synovac and covacin shots will be allowed to enter Canada from November 30, opening the door to people from countries such as India, Brazil and China, where those vaccines are given more often.
Currently, Canada only accepts passengers who have received the Pfizer-Biotech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, with four shots approved in the country. The expanded list will be aligned with vaccines approved for use by the World Health Organization.
Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. According to Theresa Tam, the case rate for each vaccine was the same.
“It’s all very reassuring,” Dr. Said Tam. She added that although synopharm, synovac and covacin are not “authorized in Canada, as they have gone through the WHO process in terms of safety, effectiveness and quality assessment, we have taken them into account when expanding the list”. Vaccines for Canadian border measures.
In addition, people leaving Canada by land or air for less than 72 hours will no longer be required to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test to re-enter the country. The cost and processing time of PCR tests – which can cost upwards of $ 100 and take up to a day for results – were widely seen as a deterrent to travel.
This change only applies to Canadians, permanent residents and indigenous people registered under Indian law. It will be effective from November 30.
Canada’s Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said: “The government will take strong action against non-vaccinated passengers entering and leaving the country from that date onwards with very low discounts. He added that only fully vaccinated passengers would be able to fly from a Canadian airport or board a train or a Rocky Mountaineer train.
From January 15, Canada will also close the earliest approved travel concessions for those who have not been vaccinated. This will affect professional and amateur athletes, foreign students, truck drivers and other essential workers across the border and adults over the age of 18 traveling together to get together with family members.
Other categories of unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated passengers – such as refugees, marine workers and agricultural workers – will only be able to enter with limited approval.
