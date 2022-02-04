Canada ‘Freedom Convoy’ appears peaceful and respectful despite Trudeau claim of ‘hateful rhetoric’



Pictures of Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” rally over the weekend in protest of the COVID-19 ban show a vigorous but peaceful rally – despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim that protesters were “a small minority” expressing “hate speech” and “violence against partners”.

Connor Lark, an entrepreneur who said he was inspired to join the rally after witnessing a convoy passing through his hometown on his way to the Canadian capital Ottawa, told Gadget Clock Digital that he felt “very safe” and compared the environment to football. The game

“It was complete peace and love of the whole event,” he said. “There must have been more than 100,000 people there, and it was all good vibes.”

Authorities predicted a crowd of about 10,000 – but it was not immediately clear how many turned out, according to CBC.

Trudeau denounces ‘freedom convoy’ for ‘hate speech’, BLM chooses to support protesters

LaRocque, the 26-year-old CEO of a social media marketing firm called Social Rise, said there were some examples of inappropriate behavior, which he claimed the protesters themselves quickly shut down.

“Someone had a bad flag, a racist flag, and you ran up to people and said, ‘Get out of here,'” he said.

He said incidents like this were rare and included, although police confirmed that they were investigating a number of possible crimes – “multiple cases of disruptive, inappropriate and threatening behavior from protesters.”

Still, in a series of selfie videos shared on TikTok, LaRocque asked patrolling officers how things were going. “Peace – and people are in a good mood,” a cheerful officer told him, despite the blisters in the cold.

“Nothing but good,” said another officer.

Massive vaccine mandate protest rally by Canadian ‘Freedom’ truckers could break world record

“They call our party a marginalized minority – and I believe it’s backwards,” he said. “I think the government is a marginalized minority.”

Canadian authorities say 90% of the country’s truckers have already been vaccinated – but a controversial order imposed on the holdout prompted cross-country drive in protest. Along the way, other citizens joined in to support the cause, and they saw government orders and other policies as excessive propaganda.

According to official statistics, about 78% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, and about 84% of Canadians have received at least one dose.

Holdouts, however, seek an end to mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions.

“People in our country are upset,” LaRocque said. “It’s inconsistent with decision making. We have a huge percentage of people who have been vaccinated but then they lock us up as a country, business owner, school children.”

He said ongoing lockdowns and orders affect people’s mental health and ability to earn money.

On Trudeau’s behalf, he was out of town on the weekends during the protests. On Monday, he announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and planned to work remotely for the rest of the week.

Francesca Walton of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.