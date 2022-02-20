Canada Freedom Convoy: European Parliament member compares Trudeau to communist ‘dictator’



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was condemned this weekend by members of the European Parliament for cracking down on anti-vaccine mandate protesters in the Ottawa capital.

“The Prime Minister of Canada, the way he is behaving now – he’s just like an oppressor, like a dictator. He’s like Ceausescu in Romania,” Romanian MEP Christian Terhes said during a speech to the European Parliament in Brussels. “If you doubt the vaccine, you are expelled. What is the difference between what he does and what happened under The Inquisition?”

Ceausescu was a Romanian communist politician and dictator until the late 1980’s.

“On the one hand, they say well that we should not believe in God,” Terhes continued, comparing the Catholic Church’s efforts to eradicate heresy in Europe and America. “But on the other hand, they say they believe in science,” he said of modern government. “We don’t have to. Science is not about belief. Science is about measurement, conclusion, conjecture and reasoning.”

Terhes says he supports truckers who are peacefully participating in Canada’s independence convoy.

“I hope this movement for freedom and rights will spread around the world,” he said. “Because at the end of the day, we need to make sure that elected officials understand that they are elected to those offices for the people. Slaves should not be treated like masters.”

For the first time in Canadian history, Trudeau has called for an emergency law to end the blockade. Ottawa police said Sunday that 191 people had been arrested so far in connection with the protests. Of those arrested, 103 were charged and the main charges were mischief and obstruction. Of the rest, 89 were released on condition that “there is a border where they are not allowed to be present” and others were released unconditionally. So far, 57 vehicles have been towed.

The police promised that they would work to identify anyone who participated in protest and follow financial restrictions and criminal complaints. Several days ago, police warned protesters that their personal or business bank accounts, including virtual currencies, could be subject to scrutiny and restrictions. This comes as the Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo raised more than $ 9.7 million on behalf of Freedom Convoy organizers as of Sunday afternoon. GoFundMe suspended the group’s ারে 10 million campaign at the request of Ottawa police last week.

Jacob Wells, founder of GiveSendGo, previously told Gadget Clock Digital that peaceful demonstrations in Ottawa should remind people that the freedom of individuals is from God – not the government – and that governments must protect those freedoms without violating them.

Protests in Ottawa have caught the attention of the world. Several U.S. Republicans have expressed support for the Freedom Convoy, and Republican Yvette Harel, RNM, said Saturday that she would introduce legislation to provide temporary asylum to those involved in the Ottawa protests.

U.S. Capitol Police have been seen erecting a fence ahead of the President’s Biden State of the Union address, in anticipation of plans to land an American Freedom Convoy in Washington, DC.