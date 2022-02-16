Canada Freedom Convoy: GiveSendGo demands FBI probe hackers, alleges ‘highly coordinated’ political doxing



The founder of the Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo has called on the FBI to investigate hackers who have made public the names of donors who contributed to the Canadian Freedom Convoy that he thinks are “well-known,” politically motivated. Docking efforts

Jacob Wells, founder of GiveSendGo, told Gadget Clock Digital that some of the actors who took responsibility for the hacking of the Freedom Convoy fundraising campaign appear to have “some history of heinous attacks.” Wales has called on the FBI and government investigators in Canada to track down the hackers, saying that some private individuals, whose names have been leaked online, are receiving threatening calls and emails targeting their small businesses.

“It simply came to our notice then. “There is a strong political motive behind it.”

Notorious Canadian hacker Aubrey Cottle, known as Kirtaner, appears to have taken partial credit for the cyber-attack in the Freedom Convoy 2022 campaign in an online TikTok video. Wells did not name Kotal directly when he arrived on the phone, but did confirm that GiveSendGo was taking legal action.

“It’s illegal, and these people have to go to jail,” Wells told Gadget Clock Digital. “The FBI – I mean, it’s amazing that we haven’t heard from any investigative service. We’d like to conclude that there are some investigations into this. It’s totally unacceptable.”

“We have not heard, and we will keep in touch because people involved in this type of illegal activity need to take action on their own,” Wells said, referring to the FBI. We can do what we can for the platform, but that is why we have the regulatory body, the investigating agency. It is the role of the government to carry out these investigations if a crime is committed. ”

Prior to the cyber attack against GiveSendGo’s biggest campaign to date, Wells said his company had in the past called on cybersecurity experts to analyze the platform for vulnerabilities. In light of the recent Freedom Convoy hack, GiveSendGo is stepping up its efforts and calling on a group of “ethical hackers” to “try to find ways to expose it that could hurt our platform as much as possible.”

Wells told Gadget Clock Digital that “it seems unacceptable to us that this has happened and that is why we are pushing for the best. We never want to see this happen and it is terrible for us.” “But our message to people is to stand firm in the face of adversity. It will not scare you into falling behind, you will only give them more strength.”

“The number one priority for us is to make our platform secure for the people,” he continued. “The goal behind us is really big because we allow freedom and a lot of people don’t like it. They’re going to come after us as hard as we need to be better than before, and we’re bringing in people to make it happen. We’re investing heavily in that.”

Wells has in the past pointed to experienced data breaches at Facebook, Experian and other large corporations as his company works to strengthen its code against more sophisticated hackers, especially now that the platform is gaining more attention during ongoing anti-mandate protests in Ottawa.

“I think this is a very, very integrated, very, very sophisticated hacking group that had a very, very targeted purpose for what they were trying to do,” Wells said. “I hate the position that people have found themselves in. But this is the moment for them to assemble, without fear to say, ‘Yes, I support freedom. Yes, I support peaceful protest one hundred percent.’ That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. ”

GiveSendGo is still working to verify that the names of people shared online are even more accurate as the supposed donors of Freedom Convoy 20220. Wells noted that the information may have been exaggerated or misrepresented, and said that most donors contributed relatively little to the independence convoy, amounting to several thousand dollars.

“It has been portrayed as a grassroots movement of a group of people who love freedom,” he said. “What we’re seeing is really a unique movement, and it’s not going to stop because of people whose purpose is to gain power through fear.”

Through the deal, Wales called on major technology companies such as Facebook or Twitter, as well as individuals including George Soros and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to “dump millions of dollars into companies for their political advantage.”