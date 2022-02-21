Canada Freedom Convoy: Nearly 100 vehicles towed amid Ottawa police crackdown



In Ottawa, Canada, Canada Freedom Convoy Vaccine Mandet protests, the police dragged 20 more cars on Sunday night, which reached the total number around 100.

“The location of a Coventry Road formerly occupied by an illegal assembly is now clear,” Ottawa police said. Announcement On Twitter. “20 vehicles have been towed and there will be a police presence to prevent anyone from returning.”

Authorities arrested 191 people and filed 389 charges, Police have announced Sunday at noon. They also pulled 79 cars at the time, bringing the next 20 cars to a total of 99.

Authorities opened fire at 3pm on Wellington Street, Bay Street, Kent Street, Lyon Street, Queen Street, Metcalf Street and Sir John A. McDonald’s has cleared the parkway.

The Ottawa Police Service said Tyson George Billings, 44, of Alberta High Prairie, was arrested Saturday. On Sunday, he was formally charged by the Criminal Investigation Department with misconduct, soliciting a misdemeanor, counseling for disobeying a court order, obstructing police, and counseling for obstructing police. He was due to appear in court later on Sunday.

The department warned in the morning that anyone would be arrested without proof of exclusion in the so-called protected area and that police would remove all vehicles parked on certain roads.

“If you are involved in this protest, we will actively seek to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges,” Ottawa Police tweeted early Sunday.

Ottawa police followed the crackdown a few days later Has issued a notice Anyone who does not remove their vehicle and leave the “illegal protest area” on Wednesday will face severe punishment, including arrest, charge or suspension of their driver’s or commercial vehicle’s operating license.

Canadian-style trucker protests have spread around the world

Personal or commercial bank accounts, including virtual currency, could be subject to scrutiny and bans, police said. They also threatened that anyone who brought a minor to the protest site could be fined up to $ 5,000 and / or possibly up to five years in prison.

Protests in Canada have struck a chord in the United States and around the world. Several U.S. Republicans have expressed support for the Freedom Convoy, and most recently, Republican Yvette Harel, RNM, said Saturday that she would introduce legislation to provide temporary asylum to those involved in the Ottawa protests.

Trackers from other countries have organized their own version of the “Freedom Convoy”. From Leeuwarden The Netherlands In Wellington, New Zealand London to Canberra, Australia Truckers are coming down the street to send a clear message: Stop the order.

Jay Cameron, the case director for the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms, representing the Canadian Freedom Convoy in court, explained why he thinks the protests are spreading around the world.

“It’s no secret why the protests are spreading: humanity is protesting the abuse of bureaucratic tyrants who have suspended checks and balances for two years to protect citizens,” Cameron previously told Gadget Clock Digital.

“People have lost their jobs and their civil liberties: their freedom of religion, their freedom of speech and movement, and their democratic representatives have largely or completely moved away from respecting this arbitrary and often meaningless decision,” Cameron added. “And now people are hearing their voices in peaceful but strong protest against their abusers. They are saying: ‘Enough’.”