Canada Freedom Convoy: Nearly 200 arrested as Ottawa police push new charges for protesters



Police in Ottawa, Canada, announced Sunday morning that 191 people had been arrested so far, warning that a law enforcement operation was continuing in downtown to clear trucks and anti-vaccine mandate protesters who had been protesting in the area for weeks.

So far, 57 vehicles have been towed and most of the vehicles on Kent Street and Bay Street were cleared Sunday morning, police added. Charges were also announced against one protester before Sunday.

The Ottawa Police Service said Tyson George Billings, 44, of Alberta High Prairie, was arrested Saturday. On Sunday, he was formally charged by the Criminal Investigation Department with misconduct, soliciting a misdemeanor, counseling for disobeying a court order, obstructing police, and counseling for obstructing police. He was due to appear in court later on Sunday.

The department has warned since morning that anyone will be arrested without proof of exclusion within the so-called protected area and police will remove all vehicles parked on certain roads.

“If you are involved in this protest, we will actively seek to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges,” Ottawa Police tweeted early Sunday.

The department shared a picture of officers on the streets of Dhaka city in the snow.

“We are maintaining a police presence in and around the illegal protest area,” police said. “We are using fences so that the returned soil is not lost.”

It comes just days after Ottawa police issued a notice on Wednesday stating that anyone who did not remove their vehicle from the “illegal protest site” will be arrested, charged, or face stiff fines, including having their driver’s or commercial vehicle’s operating license suspended.

Personal or commercial bank accounts, including virtual currency, could be subject to scrutiny and bans, police said. They also threatened that anyone who brought a minor to the protest site could be fined up to $ 5,000 and / or possibly up to five years in prison.

Protests in Canada have struck a chord in the United States and around the world. Several U.S. Republicans have expressed support for the Freedom Convoy, and most recently, Republican Yvette Harel, RNM, said Saturday that she would introduce legislation to provide temporary asylum to those involved in the Ottawa protests.

“Justin Trudeau’s crackdown on peaceful protesters in Canada is not a step towards Western democracy, but the work of authoritarian regimes like Venezuela,” Harrell tweeted on Saturday. “As we shelter political prisoners, we should do the same for truckers who have been victims of violence, whose property has been confiscated and whose bank accounts have been frozen by a government that is rapidly becoming embarrassing for the free world.”

He added: “I am introducing legislation that will temporarily shelter innocent Canadian protesters who are being persecuted by their own government. We cannot remain silent because the North has treated our neighbors so badly.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been condemned by a member of the European Parliament.

“The Prime Minister of Canada, the way he is behaving now – he’s just like an oppressor, like a dictator. He’s like Ceausescu, Romania,” Romanian MEP Christian Terhes said in a speech to parliament in Brussels. “If you doubt the vaccine, you are expelled. What is the difference between what he does and what happened under The Inquisition? On the one hand they say we shouldn’t believe in God, on the other hand they say we should believe in science. We don’t have to. Science Not about faith. Science is about measurement, conclusion, conjecture and logic. “

“I hope this movement for freedom and rights will spread around the world,” he added. “Because at the end of the day, we need to make sure that elected officials understand that they are elected to those offices for the people. Slaves should not be treated like masters.”