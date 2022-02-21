Canada Freedom Convoy: What new charges, financial sanctions will come after protesters leave Ottawa?



After the chasing most protesters in the Canadian Police in the capital of the Canadian Police, those who have left the city without arrests will be frozen or question whether their bank account will be frozen or face to face future criminal complaints, law enforcement promises to continue the investigation in the coming months.

Ottawawa Police said on Sunday that 191 people were arrested during the efforts to clear protesters from the authorities as a safe area of ​​city blocks. Charges have been filed against 103 of those arrested – the main allegations being mischief and obstruction of police. 69 have been released on parole and the rest have been released unconditionally. According to Sunday’s figures, ninety-nine vehicles have been towed.

“I’m representing the handful of people who are currently in custody or have been released from custody, and then we’re going to represent them in court,” David Annbar, an Ottawa-based criminal lawyer, told Gadget Clock Digital. Monday. “They have been followed by the government and charged with a crime or a semi-criminal offense. And my job now is to come here and protect them from those charges. And then there are second-class people who may not be charged for anything.” But the police have misbehaved in a way that is against the code of conduct. “

At the height of the Canadian “Freedom Convoy”, hundreds of truckers and sometimes thousands of protesters blocked the streets of Ottawa by parliament to protest vaccine mandates, coronavirus passports and other government restrictions that have continued since the epidemic began.

Although less than 200 people were arrested and police set up about 100 checkpoints in the now-defunct downtown area, Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell promised Sunday that thousands of protesters would be left behind on their way home from elsewhere in Canada.

“If you engage in this protest, we will actively pursue you with identification and with financial sanctions and criminal charges,” Bell warned at a news conference Sunday.

“This investigation will continue for the next few months. There are many different sections, from the federal financial level, from a provincial licensing level, from a criminal code level, to a municipal violation of a court order, to a violation of a court order level,” he continued. “It will be a complex and time consuming investigation that will last for a certain period of time. I promise you that the investigation will continue and we will hold the people accountable for occupying our roads.”

Anbar said he had been contacted by hundreds of people, telling Gadget Clock Digital that he had spoken to most people who either took part in the protest or made small donations in support through GiveSendGo or on GoFundMe, their accounts were not frozen but were in fear. .

“I would say that banks have been given the power to freeze deposits and bank accounts and things of that nature without a warrant or any other warrant, you know, judicial approval, it’s very unprecedented,” Anbar told Fox. News Digital Monday. “It’s not just unprecedented for Canada, it’s unprecedented anywhere in the free world.”

Parliamentarians in Canada will vote Monday night on whether to allow the police to continue using emergency powers. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau argued in a speech early Monday that emergency powers were still needed, despite police advances.

“We don’t want to use emergency law. It’s never something to do without serious consideration,” Trudeau said Monday. “But after weeks of dangerous and illegal activity, after weeks of harassing people around them and forcing small businesses to close, after billions of dollars of trade was cut off, putting people’s jobs and livelihoods at risk, after the National War Memorial was desecrated.” ., After evidence of the rise of ideologically motivated violent extremist activity across the country … ”

He continued, “After a flood of misinformation and confusion in Canada, including with foreign sources, after this illegal blockade and occupation received an alarming amount of foreign funding to destabilize Canadian democracy, it became clear that local and provincial authorities needed more tools to recover.” Order and keep people safe. “

In addition to protecting those facing charges for their participation in the protests, Anbar said he plans to file professional-level complaints against certain officials over the handling of protesters during a police crackdown this weekend. He tweeted a video shot by one of his clients who claimed that police confronted him while he was walking to buy coffee in what was considered a red zone.

“The police are again operating in such a way that they have unlimited power to do whatever they think is necessary to restore order,” Anbar said. “It’s not just an incident.”

He said police were frustrated after the owners of the same coffee shop refused to let them in without a warrant for their arrest.

According to Anbar, the protests in Ottawa were different from what happened on the border. For nearly a week, the Ambassador Bridge was blocked between the busiest US-Canada border crossing, Windsor, Ontario and Detroit. It sees more than 25% of trade between the two countries. Authorities moved to reopen the border checkpoint, but Ottawa police issued a warning until Friday but did little.

“There was none – there was never a blockade in Ottawa. The word ‘blockade’ is a charged word,” Anbar told Gadget Clock Digital. “At the border, in other parts of Canada, there were things that could be legally identified as blockades. They were disrupting the supply chain and the movement of people and goods. The trucks left a traffic lane to allow navigation. “

“I worked there – about 50 meters south of the protest center, and I had no problem getting to and from work every day,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.