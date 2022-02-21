World

Canada Freedom Convoy: What new charges, financial sanctions will come after protesters leave Ottawa?

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Canada Freedom Convoy: What new charges, financial sanctions will come after protesters leave Ottawa?
Written by admin
Canada Freedom Convoy: What new charges, financial sanctions will come after protesters leave Ottawa?

Canada Freedom Convoy: What new charges, financial sanctions will come after protesters leave Ottawa?

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

After the chasing most protesters in the Canadian Police in the capital of the Canadian Police, those who have left the city without arrests will be frozen or question whether their bank account will be frozen or face to face future criminal complaints, law enforcement promises to continue the investigation in the coming months.

Ottawawa Police said on Sunday that 191 people were arrested during the efforts to clear protesters from the authorities as a safe area of ​​city blocks. Charges have been filed against 103 of those arrested – the main allegations being mischief and obstruction of police. 69 have been released on parole and the rest have been released unconditionally. According to Sunday’s figures, ninety-nine vehicles have been towed.

“I’m representing the handful of people who are currently in custody or have been released from custody, and then we’re going to represent them in court,” David Annbar, an Ottawa-based criminal lawyer, told Gadget Clock Digital. Monday. “They have been followed by the government and charged with a crime or a semi-criminal offense. And my job now is to come here and protect them from those charges. And then there are second-class people who may not be charged for anything.” But the police have misbehaved in a way that is against the code of conduct. “

Canada’s Freedom Convoy: European Parliament member compares Trudeau to communist ‘dictator’

At the height of the Canadian “Freedom Convoy”, hundreds of truckers and sometimes thousands of protesters blocked the streets of Ottawa by parliament to protest vaccine mandates, coronavirus passports and other government restrictions that have continued since the epidemic began.

Although less than 200 people were arrested and police set up about 100 checkpoints in the now-defunct downtown area, Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell promised Sunday that thousands of protesters would be left behind on their way home from elsewhere in Canada.

READ Also  Bronx fire: 10 injured in fire at University Heights apartment building

“If you engage in this protest, we will actively pursue you with identification and with financial sanctions and criminal charges,” Bell warned at a news conference Sunday.

“This investigation will continue for the next few months. There are many different sections, from the federal financial level, from a provincial licensing level, from a criminal code level, to a municipal violation of a court order, to a violation of a court order level,” he continued. “It will be a complex and time consuming investigation that will last for a certain period of time. I promise you that the investigation will continue and we will hold the people accountable for occupying our roads.”

Anbar said he had been contacted by hundreds of people, telling Gadget Clock Digital that he had spoken to most people who either took part in the protest or made small donations in support through GiveSendGo or on GoFundMe, their accounts were not frozen but were in fear. .

“I would say that banks have been given the power to freeze deposits and bank accounts and things of that nature without a warrant or any other warrant, you know, judicial approval, it’s very unprecedented,” Anbar told Fox. News Digital Monday. “It’s not just unprecedented for Canada, it’s unprecedented anywhere in the free world.”

Parliamentarians in Canada will vote Monday night on whether to allow the police to continue using emergency powers. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau argued in a speech early Monday that emergency powers were still needed, despite police advances.

Canada Freedom Convoy: FBI investigation claims hackers, allegations of ‘highly coordinated’ political docking

“We don’t want to use emergency law. It’s never something to do without serious consideration,” Trudeau said Monday. “But after weeks of dangerous and illegal activity, after weeks of harassing people around them and forcing small businesses to close, after billions of dollars of trade was cut off, putting people’s jobs and livelihoods at risk, after the National War Memorial was desecrated.” ., After evidence of the rise of ideologically motivated violent extremist activity across the country … ”

READ Also  New Jersey COVID Update: Small businesses take precautions as COVID cases rise

He continued, “After a flood of misinformation and confusion in Canada, including with foreign sources, after this illegal blockade and occupation received an alarming amount of foreign funding to destabilize Canadian democracy, it became clear that local and provincial authorities needed more tools to recover.” Order and keep people safe. “

In addition to protecting those facing charges for their participation in the protests, Anbar said he plans to file professional-level complaints against certain officials over the handling of protesters during a police crackdown this weekend. He tweeted a video shot by one of his clients who claimed that police confronted him while he was walking to buy coffee in what was considered a red zone.

“The police are again operating in such a way that they have unlimited power to do whatever they think is necessary to restore order,” Anbar said. “It’s not just an incident.”

He said police were frustrated after the owners of the same coffee shop refused to let them in without a warrant for their arrest.

According to Anbar, the protests in Ottawa were different from what happened on the border. For nearly a week, the Ambassador Bridge was blocked between the busiest US-Canada border crossing, Windsor, Ontario and Detroit. It sees more than 25% of trade between the two countries. Authorities moved to reopen the border checkpoint, but Ottawa police issued a warning until Friday but did little.

“There was none – there was never a blockade in Ottawa. The word ‘blockade’ is a charged word,” Anbar told Gadget Clock Digital. “At the border, in other parts of Canada, there were things that could be legally identified as blockades. They were disrupting the supply chain and the movement of people and goods. The trucks left a traffic lane to allow navigation. “

READ Also  State Police investigate fatal shooting in Potsdam

“I worked there – about 50 meters south of the protest center, and I had no problem getting to and from work every day,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Canada #Freedom #Convoy #charges #financial #sanctions #protesters #leave #Ottawa

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment