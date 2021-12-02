Canada Goose workers vote to unionize in Winnipeg.

Workers at three plants owned by luxury apparel maker Canada Goose in Winnipeg, Manitoba, have voted overwhelmingly for the union, according to results released Wednesday by the union.

Workers United, affiliated with the Giant Service Employees International Union, said the election result would represent about 1,200 additional workers.

The Canada Goose, which can cost Parcas more than $ 1,000 and is worn by celebrities such as Daniel Craig and Kate Upton, has union workers in other facilities, including some in Toronto, and has repeatedly mentioned its commitment to higher environmental and labor standards. But it appeared to oppose efforts to unite workers in Winnipeg, which the union called “opposition relations.”

The company denied that it tried to block the unification, and both sides agreed that it was neutral in the run-up to the election in recent weeks. The union said 86 percent of those who voted supported the union.