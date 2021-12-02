Canada Goose workers vote to unionize in Winnipeg.
Workers at three plants owned by luxury apparel maker Canada Goose in Winnipeg, Manitoba, have voted overwhelmingly for the union, according to results released Wednesday by the union.
Workers United, affiliated with the Giant Service Employees International Union, said the election result would represent about 1,200 additional workers.
The Canada Goose, which can cost Parcas more than $ 1,000 and is worn by celebrities such as Daniel Craig and Kate Upton, has union workers in other facilities, including some in Toronto, and has repeatedly mentioned its commitment to higher environmental and labor standards. But it appeared to oppose efforts to unite workers in Winnipeg, which the union called “opposition relations.”
The company denied that it tried to block the unification, and both sides agreed that it was neutral in the run-up to the election in recent weeks. The union said 86 percent of those who voted supported the union.
“I would like to congratulate the workers of Canada Goose for this amazing victory,” said Richard A. Minter, vice president and international organizing director of Workers United. “I also want to salute the company. No employer wants a union, but Canada Goose’s management has remained neutral and given workers the right to use their democratic vote. “
Reacting to the vote, the company said: “Our goal is to always support our employees, respecting their right to determine their own representation. We welcome Workers United as our union representative for our employees at our production facility in Winnipeg. “
Canada Goose was founded under a different name in the 1950s. After Danny Reese, the grandson of its founder, took over as CEO in 2001, he began to expand his profile and focus on international sales. Mr. Reese is committed to keeping the park’s products in Canada.
Private equity firm Ben Capital bought a majority stake in the company in 2013 and made it public a few years later.
The union’s vote came this year after Canada Goose accused two workers who identified themselves as union supporters of disciplining them. Many workers at Canada Goose’s Winnipeg facility, where the company’s workforce is mostly migrants, complained of low pay and abusive treatment from managers.
The company has denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Russia’s intelligence have been made more than once.
Workers United is trying to mobilize workers in several Buffalo-area Starbucks stores, three of which are in the middle of a mail-in union election that will take place next week.
About 30 percent of workers in Canada are unionized, compared to about 11 percent in the United States.
