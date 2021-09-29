Canada grants asylum to Snowden refugees in Hong Kong
HONG KONG – A Sri Lankan family who fled Hong Kong in 2013 with former National Security Agency contractor Edward J. Snowden has been granted asylum in Canada, an aid group supporting the family said Tuesday.
Supun Thilina Kelapatha and Nadika Dilrukshi Nonis arrived in Toronto on Tuesday with their children, Sethumadi and Deenath. They planned to travel to Montreal and settle there as permanent residents.
“This is the best news I’ve heard in a long, long time.” Mr Snowden tweeted.
The move ends a long period of uncertainty for the family, who sought asylum in Hong Kong but were denied it in 2017. Mr. Kelapath had said that he was tortured in Sri Lanka.
“After more than a decade, they can now begin building new lives in Canada, reunited with the rest of their family and free from the constant fear and anxiety that are high-profile in Hong Kong. mark their existence as asylum seekers,” André Seguin, president of the aid group for the Mark Refugees, said in a statement.
Mr. Kelapatha and Ms. Nonis housed Mr. Snowden for nearly three days in their 250-square-foot apartment in Hong Kong in 2013, when the contractor became the center of intense global attention for his revelations about the secret United States. monitoring program.
“He said, ‘You’re a good man,'” when he arrived, Mr. Kelapath recalled in 2016. “But I think he’s better than me because he respected me.”
Mr Kelapath said he was not worried about Mr Snowden hosting him and believed it was the former contractor who was most at risk. The family later used the $200 that Mr. Snowden had left under the pillow to buy food and clothes for his daughter, Sethumadi.
The stay was arranged by a lawyer, Robert Tibbo, under the belief that cramped refugee apartments in the impoverished areas of Hong Kong were the last places to be sought by one of the world’s most wanted men. That assumption turned out to be correct. Mr Snowden, after a brief stay at the luxury Mira Hotel, disappeared from public view as he moved from one refugee apartment to another.
After about two weeks, he went to exile in Moscow, where he still lives today. He faces criminal charges in the United States for the disclosure of classified information.
A Filipino refugee who also sheltered Mr Snowden, Vanessa May Bondalian Rodale, was granted asylum in Canada in 2019 along with her daughter, Kina Nihisa. Canada has yet to approve another refugee’s application for Mr Snowden, Ajith Pushpakumara. Sri Lanka’s Mr Pushpakumar said he left the country’s army and would face possible execution if sent back.
“We have no doubt that Ajit’s application will eventually be accepted, as these others have done, but he lives in Hong Kong every day,” Mr Seguin said in the statement. “The time has come for Canada to end red tape and complete the processing of its application.”
#Canada #grants #asylum #Snowden #refugees #Hong #Kong
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.