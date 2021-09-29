Canada grants asylum to Snowden refugees in Hong Kong

HONG KONG – A Sri Lankan family who fled Hong Kong in 2013 with former National Security Agency contractor Edward J. Snowden has been granted asylum in Canada, an aid group supporting the family said Tuesday.

Supun Thilina Kelapatha and Nadika Dilrukshi Nonis arrived in Toronto on Tuesday with their children, Sethumadi and Deenath. They planned to travel to Montreal and settle there as permanent residents.

“This is the best news I’ve heard in a long, long time.” Mr Snowden tweeted.

The move ends a long period of uncertainty for the family, who sought asylum in Hong Kong but were denied it in 2017. Mr. Kelapath had said that he was tortured in Sri Lanka.

“After more than a decade, they can now begin building new lives in Canada, reunited with the rest of their family and free from the constant fear and anxiety that are high-profile in Hong Kong. mark their existence as asylum seekers,” André Seguin, president of the aid group for the Mark Refugees, said in a statement.