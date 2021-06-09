Canada Grapples With Anti-Muslim Bias After Family Killed in Truck Attack

OTTAWA — With coronavirus restrictions nonetheless in place in a lot of Canada, many households have taken up going out collectively for night strolls. On Sunday, nevertheless, a pleasing stroll grew to become the scene of a lethal assault by a motorist who used his truck to kill 4 members of a household in London, Ontario, and injure a boy who’s now an orphan. They have been focused, the police stated, due to their Muslim religion.

Together with grieving, the deaths have prompted anger and calls for for presidency motion in opposition to bigotry and violence towards Muslims.

“Even after this, there are nonetheless individuals saying that Islamophobia doesn’t exist,” stated Mohamed Salih, a member of London’s Metropolis Council. “The problem and a actuality we should face is that far too usually in our metropolis, there may be Islamophobia. It’s one thing we’ve recognized for much too lengthy.”

On Tuesday night time, the province of Ontario quickly lifted pandemic guidelines banning giant gatherings to permit 1000’s of individuals to assemble for a memorial exterior the London Muslim Mosque to recollect the Afzaal-Salman household. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended.