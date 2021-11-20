Canada Keeps World Cup Dream Alive in Qualifying Match
The men’s football match between Canada and Mexico at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton this week was the highest in Canada. At minus 9 degrees Celsius, the pitch was frozen, with Canada winning 2-1 and topping the regional qualifiers for the World Cup.
Canada has long been a powerhouse in women’s soccer, but some have predicted that Canadian men will be in that position. I asked Rory Smith, the Times’ chief soccer correspondent, how he got the unexpected result elsewhere and what the future holds for the team.
Rory, by the way, is a soccer newspaper. He told me that his Canadian readers regularly emailed him looking for more coverage of Canadian soccer. If you want to join that cause, take advantage of its beautiful game reading, sign up.
Our conversations were edited for length and clarity.
Can you give some references to where this performance of the Canadian team fits in the world of soccer?
Canada has not qualified for the World Cup since 1986. From a European perspective, I don’t think we would have expected Canada to qualify, and we certainly wouldn’t have expected Canada to be ahead of Mexico in particular.
But the country that has not participated in the World Cup for so many days, not only hoping for a qualification but is currently at the pole position, is very impressive. Canada is, in some ways, the most amazing and possibly the most interesting team.
Is it a matter of whether the Canadian team is good or not?
A little bit of both, to be honest.
It seems to me that Mexico has stopped for a while. They lost to the States, they lost to Canada, and they didn’t get as many points as you expected.
The US has a team that might be good for 2026, but they seem to be having trouble pulling teeth.
There is a rush to come together around Canada, especially since they have not only one but two great players from Alfonso Davis and Jonathan David. Canada has certainly not produced such players before and this is a significant change.
So is this a real deal between Davis and David?
Davis, of course. From this point on, Davis will be one of the best players on the planet for 10 years. He is a regular at Bayern Munich, one of the top five clubs in the world. He has already won the Champions League.
David is a bit behind in his development, but he has played well in the Champions League and has scored a few clutch goals.
And there’s a supporting cast around Davis and David that is improving.
What is the level of training in Canada?
Coach John Heardman, an Englishman who came from the women’s team.
What’s really interesting about Canada is that it has long been a high-profile women’s soccer nation rather than a men’s soccer nation.
I don’t know the answer to this question, but I wonder how many lessons have been learned from women’s sports and the practices established in women’s soccer as an elite nation have broken down on the men’s side. I don’t know of any other examples of a coach going from an international women’s team to an international men’s team.
I think it should have some effect on his ability to qualify for a competition.
Were the cold and snow and Edmonton factors in Mexico’s victory?
Playing in the snow is probably not that easy, right? But if you’re in Mexico, you’re playing at a height. If you are in Honduras or El Salvador or Costa Rica it is more likely to be hot and humid. There are many countries around the world where the weather affects the opposition and also the style of play played.
There is nothing wrong with using it to your advantage. Bolivia plays all its home games in La Paz. I have played football in La Paz. This is basically impossible because you can’t breathe.
And from time to time the team will do its best to ensure that adversity is applied when possible. Mexico can play in many places on the sea, but it is not.
What happens next when the qualifying game for Canada resumes at the end of January?
They have six matches left in the qualifiers, so nothing is certain yet. Not much difference yet for the error as it is too tight at the top. So it will probably go to the last two games.
While Canada may be better than Honduras and El Salvador, they are not easy places to go and play. The situation is difficult, the crowd is hostile. Even the United States and Mexico struggle in those countries.
They should automatically aim for eligibility, to be in the top three, it is in their comprehension. And I think they have to go through a lot worse to get to the bottom of the fourth. They will get a do-over if they need to.
If they qualify, I wouldn’t expect them to win the World Cup – I don’t think they should carry themselves. But getting there is key for Canada because it’s been so long. If you go to the World Cup and you have a well-organized team with two great players who look like Canada, you should not think that it would be an insulting experience.
