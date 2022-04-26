Canada politician asks Musk to restore Twitter account for banned lawmaker charged over Freedom Convoy protest



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Canadian politician called on Eisen Musk, CEO of Tesla, to push back from the platform during the so-called “Freedom Convoy” to reclaim the Twitter account in the interest of freedom of speech for a lawmaker and then slap him on criminal charges in support. February protests in Ottawa.

“Hey @elnmask, please restore Randy Hillier’s account as well,” Ontario party leader Derek Sloan, who is running for Ontario’s premier post, tweeted Monday, responding to news of Musk’s deal to buy Twitter for 44 billion.

Randy Hillier, a member of the Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston provincial parliament, was arrested March 26 and charged with nine counts of felony criminal mischief, according to Ottawa police.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has announced an investigation into the “evolution,” emergency order protesting the independence convoy

Allegations of mischief, obstruction and alleged assault on a police officer.

Hillier once denied assaulting a police officer and turned himself in to police headquarters, saying he greeted people with “smiles and handshakes” on the hill of Parliament as he gave breakfast to truckers and others protesting the vaccine mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions.

Prosecutors say the assault allegation stems from an incident in which Hillier, along with People’s Party of Canada leader Maxim Bernier, went to the west gate of Parliament Hill and used his shoulders and buttocks to push and push an officer out of the way. A gate opened to allow the crowd to proceed.

“Her encouragement to others to participate in the occupation of downtown Ottawa, and her participation in the same protests, had the effect of putting Ottawa city residents at risk,” prosecutor Tim Whitman told the court earlier during Hillary’s initial appearance.

Hillier was released on 35,000 bond on the day of his arrest, on the condition that he be barred from traveling to downtown Ottawa without meeting his lawyer. He was instructed to refrain from posting on social media about the “Freedom Convoy,” the COVID-19 mask and the vaccine mandate, and to refrain from participating in or supporting protests related to any future organization or subject.

His defense attorney, David Annber, told Gadget Clock Digital that the next hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Anbar said he plans to appeal the bail decision, which “severely limits Mr Hillier’s ability to speak out or support the cause on social media or otherwise against the order.” He also plans to withdraw a condition that prohibits Hillary from traveling to downtown Ottawa.

Hillier was fired from Twitter on March 8 for violating the platform’s COVID-19 vaccine misinformation policy. The ban comes after Ontario’s legislature unanimously passed a resolution barring Hillary from attending the chamber, which government house leader Paul Calandra described as “racist and discriminatory” and criticized social Suggested. For violence.

One week before the suspension, Hillier announced in a video message that he would not seek re-election after completing his 15-year term as provincial MP since 2007.

Also Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new commission to investigate the “evolution” of the independence convoy and its historic use of emergency powers that gave the federal government the power to crack down on protesters and freeze bank accounts of their supporters.