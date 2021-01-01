World

Canada Punjabi male sex trafficking: 3 Punjabi men arrested for sex trafficking in Canada

Toronto
Three Punjabi youths have been arrested in the Canadian city of Brampton for pushing a minor girl into prostitution. Amritpal Singh (23), Harkuwar Singh (22) and Sukhmanpreet Singh (23) have been arrested, while a search is on for a fourth accused. The fourth accused is still absconding.

The incident came to light on August 21 when police received a call that a woman under the age of 18 was being held against her will, beaten and trafficked under the prostitution business. The victim was released and hospitalized with serious injuries. Police then raided a home in Brampton and arrested three people.

Amritpal Singh and Harkuwar Singh have been charged with sex trafficking, promoting sex services and taking advantage of sex services, forcible imprisonment and serious assault on Sukhmanpreet Singh. Police say they are looking for a fourth suspect who is South Asian. Police suspect the accused men may also be involved in other cases of sex trafficking.

