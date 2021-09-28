Canada raises Afghan refugee resettlement target to 40,000 people

Canada’s foreign minister said on Monday that the number of Afghans fleeing the Taliban had doubled to 40,000, fulfilling a campaign pledge made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The announcement, which came a week after Mr Trudeau’s party won re-election, was sure to be welcomed by humanitarian groups in Canada. They were pressuring the government to do more, having committed initially last month to take in 20,000 refugees after the Taliban came to power.

With the Taliban’s harsh interpretation of Islamic law and its suppression of women, many Afghans are looking forward to leaving the country, and members of Mr Trudeau’s cabinet said during the campaign that they would increase the number of refugees they accept beyond origin. will do. 20,000 figure.

But the announcement by Foreign Minister Marc Garneau on Monday, when he was addressing the annual General Assembly at the United Nations, was the first official word of detail.