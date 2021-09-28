Canada raises Afghan refugee resettlement target to 40,000 people
Canada’s foreign minister said on Monday that the number of Afghans fleeing the Taliban had doubled to 40,000, fulfilling a campaign pledge made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The announcement, which came a week after Mr Trudeau’s party won re-election, was sure to be welcomed by humanitarian groups in Canada. They were pressuring the government to do more, having committed initially last month to take in 20,000 refugees after the Taliban came to power.
With the Taliban’s harsh interpretation of Islamic law and its suppression of women, many Afghans are looking forward to leaving the country, and members of Mr Trudeau’s cabinet said during the campaign that they would increase the number of refugees they accept beyond origin. will do. 20,000 figure.
But the announcement by Foreign Minister Marc Garneau on Monday, when he was addressing the annual General Assembly at the United Nations, was the first official word of detail.
The doubling would bring the Afghan effort on the same level as the Syrian resettlement program that marked Trudeau’s first year in office. It brought in 39,636 refugees from November 2015 to the end of the following year.
Mr. Garneau referred to the resettlement of Syrians by Canada while announcing its Afghanistan plan at the General Assembly forum in New York.
He said, “Now, in the face of the heartbreaking situation in Afghanistan, Canadians have once again shown their openness to those who do not want to live under Taliban rule, but are fighting for democracy, human rights and gender equality.” like to stand for,” he said.
“In fact, the Canadians told us to do more,” he said. “And in response to their generosity and welcoming spirit, we are now committed to welcoming 40,000 Afghan refugees to Canada – so that they too can contribute to our success, while we support their efforts for a more peaceful, tolerant world.” continue to support.”
As was previously the case with Syrian refugees, individual Canadian groups will be able to privately sponsor Afghans who are responsible for coming into the country and resettling them.
Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in an interview that Canada has established underground routes to evacuate Afghans to neighboring countries.
“It is essential that we continue to ensure that the Taliban respect the right of safe passage so that as many Afghans who wish to leave are able to do so,” Mr Mendicino said. He said the expanded resettlement effort would focus on women, girls, LGBT Afghans and people belonging to ethnic and religious minorities who have been targeted by the Taliban in the past.
After Canada detained a top executive of Chinese technology giant Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, on nearly three extradition requests by the United States, Mr Garneau has lashed out at the diplomatic world for criticizing China with two Canadian nationals confiscated on vague charges. Also used the biggest platform of . Many years ago. Ms Meng was released on Friday, and China freed two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.
“Canada followed the rule of law, and two Canadian citizens paid a heavy price for this commitment,” Mr. Garneau said. “We continue to oppose the way these two good people were treated.”
