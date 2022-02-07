Canada, ROC women mask up on Olympic ice amid COVID concerns



Under normal circumstances, it is difficult to face a deep and talented hockey powerhouse like Canada. Try it after a mask, Russian forward Alexandra Vafina joked.

“After the mask against Canada? It was an experience,” she said after losing 6-1 in the preliminary round matchup in Group A, which became the first Olympic women’s hockey game to require all players to wear masks.

“It’s not enough oxygen,” Vafina said. “So the first period was quite difficult for us, but we adapted to it.”

COVID-19, in which participants in the Beijing Games are confined to living and competing in a strictly controlled bubble environment, almost derailed on-ice action on Monday.

Forward Oksana Bratisheva, speaking through a team interpreter, said the Russian Olympic Committee players were initially told the game against Canada was being postponed, before the decision was made to face the opening in 65 minutes.

The problem was that the results of the Russian COVID-19 test were not yet available according to the game time of the previous day. After both teams took part in the pregame warmup, Canadians were waiting for ROC results in the locker room.

Adding to Canada’s concern was that the Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s 5-0 loss to the United States on Saturday.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has reached an agreement, with both teams agreeing to wear masks. The Russians finally removed them at the beginning of the third period after the test did not reveal any additional positive results, while the Canadians ended up wearing masks.

“We thought we’d already done it for two seasons,” said forward Natalie Spooner. “Why not just be extra secure for one more time and get over it.”

In other matches, Denmark defeated Czech Republic 3-2. This was Denmark’s first win since their Winter Games debut, and it kept the country’s chances of winning one of the remaining two quarter-final berths in Group B alive.

The Russians were the youngest three players after a positive test before forwards Victoria Kulishova and Yelena Dargachiova and defender Angelina Goncharenko.

Canada pulled Emily Clarke from the lineup when her test results returned uncertain.

Canadian forward Brian Jenner said of the initial delay and the need to wear a mask, “We’re used to punching.” We just kept it light. We were laughing, joking around the house, dancing. We were ready for anything. If we have to play these games again, we will. “

On Tuesday, the team advanced to Canada 3-0 in the final tuneup before finishing the preliminary round against arch-rivals United States (3-0).

Sarah Nurse and Sarah Filier scored 20 seconds apart to give the Canadians a 2-0 lead in the first period’s 2:29 mark where they lost to the Russians 49-12. Nurse and Rebecca Johnston scored one goal and one assist, while Mary-Philip Pauline, Erin Ambrose and Jamie Lee also scored at night.

Canada, which experienced a COVID-19 breakout in late December, benefited by spending part of its four-month pre-Olympic camp practicing with masks for precautionary reasons.

“Of course it’s not ideal, but we made it,” Spooner said. “And I think the best thing about this team is that we’ve had fun with everything we’re doing and we’ve done our best.

“We had a little laugh about it, for example, in the long run it’s probably a pretty story. You look back and be able to say, ‘I was at the Kovid Olympics and we even wore a mask to a game.'”

The Russian Hockey Federation said in a statement that it fully complied with the Beijing Olympic COVID-19 rules by conducting tests at 9 a.m. It was unclear whether the IIHF had complied with its rules requiring sports teams to test them at 12:10 p.m. Done at 5 p.m.

Russian defender Anna Shibanoa questioned why Canadians were not fined or forced to forfeit the game for staying in their locker room.

His coach, Yevgeny Bobarico, however, has ruled out a seizure.

“No, no, no. We weren’t considering that possibility because we respect every team we play against and Canada is no exception,” Bobarico said through a team interpreter.

“We were ready to play this game whenever they told us – 1 o’clock, 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock at midnight,” he added. “We were going to play this game anyway. Because the outcome of the game must be decided on ice. Not out on ice.”