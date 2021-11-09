Canada Scholarships for Indian Students: These Scholarships Are Best for Learning in Canada, Apply Here
This scholarship is awarded by the Government of Canada to foreign and domestic students pursuing a Ph.D. Indian students can also apply for this. This scholarship is given to about 167 students every year.
Eligibility- Students must have excellent academic record in postgraduate courses such as engineering, natural sciences, health, social sciences and humanities. In addition, the student should have leadership skills.
Amount – The selected student will receive ५० 50,000 annually for three years.
Application Deadline – July to November of each year
Application Link – http://www.vanier.gc.ca/en/home-accueil.html
University of Waterloo International Awards
The University of Waterloo offers this scholarship annually through the International Masters and Doctoral Student Awards.
Eligibility – The student must be enrolled in a full-time research-based course at the university and must have a valid Canadian study license.
Amount – In this scholarship, the student receives 2,045 for each term of the postgraduate course and $ 4,090 for the PhD degree.
Link to apply- https://uwaterloo.ca/graduate-studies/awardsandfunding/international-student-funding
Ontario Graduate Scholarship
The Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program is a merit-based program. This scholarship is also given by the government. This scholarship is awarded for undergraduate, postgraduate or PhD.
Eligibility – All foreign students studying in Ontario who have a valid study license.
The amount is 15 thousand dollars per year
Deadline – Each university has a different deadline.
Application Link- Students have to follow the link of OGS application of each university.
#Canada #Scholarships #Indian #Students #Scholarships #Learning #Canada #Apply
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.