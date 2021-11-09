Canada Scholarships for Indian Students: These Scholarships Are Best for Learning in Canada, Apply Here

There are a large number of Indian students in various Canadian universities and thousands of Indian students apply to study in these universities every year, here we are telling you about some of the best scholarships that Indian students can apply for.

Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship



This scholarship is awarded by the Government of Canada to foreign and domestic students pursuing a Ph.D. Indian students can also apply for this. This scholarship is given to about 167 students every year.

Eligibility- Students must have excellent academic record in postgraduate courses such as engineering, natural sciences, health, social sciences and humanities. In addition, the student should have leadership skills.

Amount – The selected student will receive ५० 50,000 annually for three years.

Application Deadline – July to November of each year

Application Link – http://www.vanier.gc.ca/en/home-accueil.html

University of Waterloo International Awards



The University of Waterloo offers this scholarship annually through the International Masters and Doctoral Student Awards.

Eligibility – The student must be enrolled in a full-time research-based course at the university and must have a valid Canadian study license.

Amount – In this scholarship, the student receives 2,045 for each term of the postgraduate course and $ 4,090 for the PhD degree.

Link to apply- https://uwaterloo.ca/graduate-studies/awardsandfunding/international-student-funding

Ontario Graduate Scholarship

The Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program is a merit-based program. This scholarship is also given by the government. This scholarship is awarded for undergraduate, postgraduate or PhD.

Eligibility – All foreign students studying in Ontario who have a valid study license.

The amount is 15 thousand dollars per year

Deadline – Each university has a different deadline.

Application Link- Students have to follow the link of OGS application of each university.