Canada to ban imports of Russian alcohol, names 14 oligarchs in new sanctions – National



Canadians will see much less varieties of Russian alcohol in the nation after Ottawa introduced Friday it’s going to cease importing these merchandise due to Moscow’s warfare in Ukraine. The federal authorities additionally mentioned it’s slapping sanctions on 14 extra people together with Russian oligarchs, their relations and shut associates of President Vladimir Putin. Ottawa has now imposed sanctions on greater than 1,000 people and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus for the reason that warfare started on Feb. 24. Learn extra: Russia’s barrage of Donbas has turned Ukrainian area into ‘hell,’ Zelenskyy says Not solely is Canada banning the imports of sure items from Russia, however Ottawa is chopping off exports to the nation as effectively. The federal authorities is banning the export of focused luxurious items, together with alcoholic drinks, tobacco, some textile merchandise and sportswear, footwear, luxurious clothes and accessories, jewellery, kitchenware and artwork. Story continues beneath commercial “Canada can be banning the importation of focused luxurious items from Russia, together with alcoholic drinks, seafood, fish and non-industrial diamonds,” the federal government mentioned. “Collectively, these classes represented $75.7 million value of items in 2021.” (*14*)















3:56

‘Wolverines!’: The key overseas volunteer group coaching Ukrainians to struggle Russia





‘Wolverines!’: The key overseas volunteer group coaching Ukrainians to struggle Russia



It didn’t specify which sorts of merchandise would now not be imported and exported.

Trending Tales Canada confirms first 2 circumstances of monkeypox in Quebec

Marnie Schulenburg, ‘Because the World Turns’ star, dies at 37

Alcohol bans had been imposed by sure provinces shortly after the warfare started. Ontario, as an illustration, ordered the LCBO to pull all Russian-made merchandise off its cabinets on Feb. 25.

The US additionally banned imports of Russian alcohol on March 11.

Learn extra: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Wolverines’ of Ukraine step out of shadows

Story continues beneath commercial

Ottawa’s new bans are meant to align with strikes made by its allies to restrict the potential for Russian oligarchs to circumvent restrictions in different luxurious good markets, the federal government mentioned.

“The Authorities of Canada can be implementing a ban on the export of items that may very well be used in the manufacturing and manufacture of weapons by Russia,” Ottawa mentioned.

“Collectively, these measures will assist keep additional strain on the Russian regime to stop its unprovoked and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.”

As well as to the sanctions, the federal authorities additionally introduced Friday it’s loaning $250 million to Ukraine by the Worldwide Financial Fund’s Administered Account for Ukraine.

“Along with earlier monetary help, this mortgage brings Canada’s monetary dedication to Ukraine to $1.87 billion this yr,” a information launch mentioned.

“This funding is separate from and in addition to important help dedicated by army assist, humanitarian response efforts, and immigration measures.”

Russia’s “particular army operation” in Ukraine has dragged on for shut to three months and has resulted in the deaths of 1000’s of individuals and displacement of tens of millions.

© 2022 World Information, a division of Corus Leisure Inc.



#Canada #ban #imports #Russian #alcohol #names #oligarchs #sanctions #National